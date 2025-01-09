What a weekend…

That it’s going to an exciting one in the capital is no secret, but if you’re one of our favourite people that waits for this list every week, there’s no disappointing you. Here are 9 things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, January 10

Head to a 3 FILS popup

Dubai’s award-winning home-grown Asian restaurant, 3Fils, is making its Abu Dhabi debut this weekend, and the brand, which has redefined casual fine dining since it made its debut in 2016, is giving you a taste of 3Fils goodness ahead of its opening later this year with an exclusive popup at the Abu Dhabi EDITION.

Abu Dhabi EDITION, January 10 to 12, 6pm to midnight. @3.fils

Watch expert show jumpers in action

World-class show jumpers compete at the 8th Al Shira’aa International Horse Show beginning this weekend, at the new and improved Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club. This year’s event will feature accomplished names in the business including Saudi Arabia’s Ramzy Al Duhaimi, currently ranked first in the FEI World Cup Arab League Series, the UK’s Joe Stockdale (FEI U25 Ranking 18), Belgium’s Abdel Saiid (FEI World Ranking 32), Ireland’s Michael Pender (FEI World Ranking: 38), and Germany’s Christian Ahlmann (FEI World Ranking 42) and David Will (FEI World Ranking: 70), who were part of the winning team at the Longines League of Nations in Abu Dhabi last year.

Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, January 9 to 12. Tel: (0) 52 6100 577.

Saturday, January 11

Dig in to a show-time inspired brunch

Head to Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi on Muroor Road for a one-of-a-kind celebration of Coldplay’s big show at Urban Kitchen, on Saturday, January 11. Their delightful A Sky Full of Stars: A Coldplay Brunch Experience is tailor made to celebrate the band’s greatest hits, and you’ll be able to taste dishes from the A Sky Full of Greens salad bar, Clocks and Clams and Something Like Sushi stations, as you’re enveloped in shimmering lights and ethereal colours. You can also on sip on Coldplay-themed cocktails like the Yellow Sunrise and Paradise Punch.

Urban Kitchen, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Muroor Road, Saturday January 11, 1pm to 4pm. @dusitthaniabudhabi

Join the ILT20 as it kicks off this weekend

Following the resounding success of the last two seasons of the hugely popular DPWorld ILT20, Abu Dhabi and the UAE are ready to welcome the tournament yet again, with most of the big-ticket stars already confirmed to compete. The contesting teams are the Abu Dhabi Night Riders, Dubai Capitals, Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors, who will play 30 league games before the table-toppers make it to the qualifiers, eliminator, and ultimately to the big final, to battle it out for coveted silverware. Play begins at 7.15pm between defending champions MI Emirates and the Dubai Capitals, who will kick things into high gear with a rematch of last year’s grand finale.

DP World ILT20, across UAE, January 9 to February 11, 2025, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, from Dhs40. @ilt20official

Get your FIX with Deliveroo

The iconic FIX dessert that became all the rage in the UAE heads to the capital this weekend, and if you thought they couldn’t get any more creative, they’re bringing an edible billboard at Marina Mall. It’s going to feature a towering display of indulgence featuring FIX’s signature creations, such as Mind Your Own Buiscoff, Can’t Get Knafeh Of It, and Pick Up A Pretzel—all ripe for the picking. Wow.

Abu Dhabi Marina Mall, Saturday January 11. @deliveroo_ae

Michelin-starred Hakkasan presents…

Beginning this Saturday, Hakkasan brings you Cantonese Treasure, a new refined dim sum offering rooted in the centuries-old tradition of yum cha, which translates to “drinking tea” and enjoying dim sum with loved ones. Enjoy an elegant selection of Cantonese delicacies, including the rainbow har gau, chicken taro croquette, mooli puff, crystal wagyu beef dumpling, abalone croquette, and more.

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays noon to 3.30pm, from Dhs128. Tel: (2) 690 7739. @hakkasanabudhabi

Sunday, January 13

Head to a massive show

The biggest we’ve seen, actually. Headlining at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi for four sold-out shows beginning this Thursday is Coldplay, performing their only Middle Eastern gigs of their world tour right here in the emirates. Get ready to sing along to some of the biggest tracks from their career including Yellow, The Scientist, Clocks, Fix You, Viva La Vida, Paradise, A Sky Full Of Stars, and Adventure Of A Lifetime, tracks such as We Pray and Feels Like I’m Falling In Love from Music of the Spheres. It’s all about to go down in the UAE capital, but check out this handy guide of everything you need to know before you go.

Live Nation presents Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour, Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi, January 9, 11, 12 and 14. livenation.me

Enjoy an elevated dry January experience

Detox and rejuvenate after the festive season at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, where a special non-alcoholic beverage menu awaits so you can enjoy an elegant alternative to your traditional beverage list. Reset for the new year with delicious drinks such as the cinnamon peach spritz, made with non-alcoholic aperitivo.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, from Dhs45. Tel: (0)2 811 5666. @conradetihadtowers

And when you need to look sharp for it all…

…head to AKIN, who have opened their first abu dhabi store in al raha beach. this new york style barbershop sits in a gorgeous location overlooking the water, so you can take in gorgeous views as their master hairdressers get you looking sharp. From a welcome coffee to attentive stylists and an incredible hot towel shave experience that will find its way to the top of your self-care routine, this is one spot you must check out when you’re looking for a trim, beard tune up or full makeover. They also have a great line of grooming products and a cool clothing range, so you know you’ll walk out a brand new man. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself tapping your feet to their cool tunes.

AKIN, Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 8pm daily. @akinbarber