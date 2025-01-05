Concert timings, how to get there, what to bring, and more…

There’s just days to go until we’re in Paradise when Coldplay land in Abu Dhabi. And ahead of their four-date Zayed Sports City Stadium gig on January 9, 11, 12 and 14, organisers Live Nation have put together a guide of everything lucky ticket holders need to know.

How to get there

There will be no parking at the event, so fans who are driving must use the free park-and-ride shuttle buses to reach the stadium.

For fans traveling from Dubai, shuttle buses will depart from Expo City Dubai starting at 12.50pm. In Abu Dhabi, buses will depart from Al Shahama, Sas Al Nakhl, Al Raha, and Nation Towers starting at 1.57pm. Bus seats from Expo City Dubai and Al Shahama will be available on a first-come, first-served basis via Ticketmaster.

Return shuttles to all departure points will operate after the concert. Full details on bus schedules and departure times will be available at livenation.me/coldplay.

For those coming by taxi, the dedicated taxi pick-up and drop-off area will be announced on the Live Nation website soon.

When will doors open?

Fanzones surrounding the stadium will open from 3pm for all attendees.

General entry to the stadium will open at 5pm, and you must be in by last entry at 8.30pm.

When will Coldplay come on?

The first warm-up act will begin with French hip-hop star Shone at 6pm, then Palestinian singer-songwriter Elyanna will grace the stage at 6.30pm.

Coldplay will begin at 7.45pm, as they bring their show-stopping Music of the Spheres world tour to Abu Dhabi for four nights.

What you can and can’t bring

As the concert will be cashless, fans should have mobile payment or bring credit or debit cards to pay for food, drink or mech in the venue.

Fans should bring only small bags (no bags larger than A4 are permitted in the venue).

As part of Coldplay’s sustainability efforts, there will be free water stations throughout the venue, so you can bring a refillable water bottle – but it mustn’t be metal or glass – up to 750ml in size.

Live Nation have also outlined a comprehensive list of items you must not bring, which includes:

glass of any kind

cans and flasks

computers, laptops, tablets and power banks

flags, banners, and signs

professional cameras or audio equipment

lighters and matches

studded bracelets and belts

umbrellas

selfie sticks

alcohol

scooters, skateboards, and bicycles

strollers

chairs

horns and whistles

stuffed toys

lasers or laser pens

The full list of prohibited items can be viewed here.

How to access your tickets

Arguably most important, you must download and save your tickets to your phone via Ticketmaster. Scannable tickets will be available through Ticketmaster 72 hours before the event, with each ticket containing a unique QR code.

Age restrictions

For safety reasons, children under the age of 5 will not be permitted at the event, and anyone under 14 must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 or older. Additionally, under-14s will not be allowed in the pitch standing area.

Keep up to date with the latest information via livenation.me/coldplay