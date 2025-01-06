Reminder, there’s no parking on site…

The much-anticipated Coldplay Music of the Spheres world tour lands in Abu Dhabi this week. And if you’re planning to get there via the free shuttle bus, you can now book your seats on two park and ride locations: Expo City Dubai and Al Shahama.

The buses are complimentary, but for these two services, you must be pre-booked to access the shuttle service.

The buses are available at first come, first-served basis. And of course, you must be in possession of a valid Coldplay concert ticket for your bus ticket to be valid. You can get your tickets now here via livenation.me/coldplay.

Timings: Expo City

The buses from Dubai will pick-up and drop-off at Expo City’s Sustainability Parking, and will run from 12.50pm through until the last bus at 6pm. The journey will take roughly 90 minutes.

On the return, departures will begin from Zayed Sports City Stadium 30 minutes after the concert ends, and will run until 1am.

Timings: Al Shahama

Those parking at Al Shahama can avail the complimentary shuttle bus from 1.57pm until the last bus at 7.08pm, with the journey to the stadium taking approximately 30 minutes.

On the return, departures will begin from Zayed Sports City Stadium 30 minutes after the concert ends, and will run until 1am.

Other park and ride options

Other park-and-ride locations, including Sas Al Nakhl, Al Raha, and Nation Towers, do not require tickets. However, attendees are urged to arrive early to secure suitable parking spaces, which will also be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

When will doors open?

Fanzones surrounding the stadium will open from 3pm for all attendees.

General entry to the stadium will open at 5pm, and you must be in by last entry at 8.30pm.

When will Coldplay come on?

The first warm-up act will begin with French hip-hop star Shone at 6pm, then Palestinian singer-songwriter Elyanna will grace the stage at 6.30pm.

Coldplay will begin at 7.45pm, as they bring their show-stopping Music of the Spheres world tour to Abu Dhabi for four nights.