Eugène Eugène is taking diners on a flavorful journey across the UAE with the launch of its new farm-to-table initiative. This culinary celebration features six new à la carte dishes crafted exclusively from locally sourced ingredients, highlighting the incredible diversity of the UAE’s agriculture.

The farm-to-table menu is a tribute to the country’s hardworking farmers, who dedicate their lives to cultivating fresh, high-quality produce, meats, fish, and dairy. Eugène Eugène’s culinary team has partnered with top local producers, handpicking the finest ingredients and weaving their stories into each dish.

The result? A menu that perfectly balances simplicity with sophistication, staying true to Eugène Eugène’s philosophy of creating refined yet accessible cuisine. The vibrant flavors of these dishes reflect the creativity and expertise of the chefs, while also promoting sustainable farming practices and celebrating the UAE’s rich agricultural heritage.

Whether you’re indulging in a refreshing starter, a hearty main course, or a decadent dessert, the farm-to-table menu promises a dining experience that is as delicious as it is meaningful. Sample the starters from Dhs55, the mains from Dhs130 and desserts from Dhs45.

Eugène Eugène, Mall of the Emirates, Tel: (0) 4 379 8963, @eugeneeugenedubai

Images: Supplied