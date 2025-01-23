They fly out beginning this weekend…

If you’re a budget traveller, aspiring globetrotter, seasoned voyager, or all 3 of the above, this is for you. We’ve found you 10 cheap flights from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport (AUH) for under Dhs500 with ultra low-cost carrier Wizz Air, so you can rack up those stamps on your passport without breaking the bank.

Cairo, Egypt

Yerevan, Armenia

Budapest, Hungary

Kutaisi, Georgia

The ruins of the old city of Jerash

Amman, Jordan

Almaty, Kazakhstan

Vienna, Austria

Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Alexandria, Egypt

Here’s a list of 10 cheap flights departing from Abu Dhabi, in order of when they’re flying out. So, where are you flying to next?

Budapest

How much: Dhs299

When: Jan 25

Medina

How much: Dhs279

When: February 23

Baku

How much: Dhs259

When: February 24

Alexandria

How much: Dhs219

When: Feb 24

Almaty

How much: Dhs399

When: March 4

Amman

How much: Dhs219

When: March 11

Yerevan

How much: Dhs239

Price: March 15

Kutaisi

How much: Dhs219

When: Mar 18

Cairo

How much: Dhs259

When: March 25

Dammam

How much: Dhs139

When: March 25

Male

How much: Dhs399

When: May 17

Vienna

How much: Dhs179

When: May 19

 

Wizz Air kutaisi

Do note, however, that these are all one-way, economy fares.

Keep reading whatson.ae for all the best travel deals from Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

Bon voyage!