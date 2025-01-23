They fly out beginning this weekend…

If you’re a budget traveller, aspiring globetrotter, seasoned voyager, or all 3 of the above, this is for you. We’ve found you 10 cheap flights from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport (AUH) for under Dhs500 with ultra low-cost carrier Wizz Air, so you can rack up those stamps on your passport without breaking the bank.

3 of 12

Here’s a list of 10 cheap flights departing from Abu Dhabi, in order of when they’re flying out. So, where are you flying to next?

Budapest

How much: Dhs299

When: Jan 25

Medina

How much: Dhs279

When: February 23

Baku

How much: Dhs259

When: February 24

Alexandria

How much: Dhs219

When: Feb 24

Almaty

How much: Dhs399

When: March 4

Amman

How much: Dhs219

When: March 11

Yerevan

How much: Dhs239

Price: March 15

Kutaisi

How much: Dhs219

When: Mar 18

Cairo

How much: Dhs259

When: March 25

Dammam

How much: Dhs139

When: March 25

Male

How much: Dhs399

When: May 17

Vienna

How much: Dhs179

When: May 19

Keep reading whatson.ae for all the best travel deals from Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

Bon voyage!