10 cheap flights from Abu Dhabi beginning at just Dhs139
They fly out beginning this weekend…
If you’re a budget traveller, aspiring globetrotter, seasoned voyager, or all 3 of the above, this is for you. We’ve found you 10 cheap flights from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport (AUH) for under Dhs500 with ultra low-cost carrier Wizz Air, so you can rack up those stamps on your passport without breaking the bank.
Here’s a list of 10 cheap flights departing from Abu Dhabi, in order of when they’re flying out. So, where are you flying to next?
Budapest
How much: Dhs299
When: Jan 25
Medina
How much: Dhs279
When: February 23
Baku
How much: Dhs259
When: February 24
Alexandria
How much: Dhs219
When: Feb 24
Almaty
How much: Dhs399
When: March 4
Amman
How much: Dhs219
When: March 11
Yerevan
How much: Dhs239
Price: March 15
Kutaisi
How much: Dhs219
When: Mar 18
Cairo
How much: Dhs259
When: March 25
Dammam
How much: Dhs139
When: March 25
Male
How much: Dhs399
When: May 17
Vienna
How much: Dhs179
When: May 19
Keep reading whatson.ae for all the best travel deals from Abu Dhabi and the UAE.
Bon voyage!