Let the celebrations begin…

While your traditional New Year celebrations might be done for the year, there’s much more to look forward to. On that note, here are 6 great ways to celebrate Chinese New Year in Abu Dhabi.

Etihad Airways

Welcome the Year of the Snake when you fly with the UAE’s national airline, Etihad Airways on January 29 (yes, that’s today). Even before you’re on board, the Etihad Lounges at Zayed International Airport (AUH) will serve a special themed menu for all guests flying in premium cabins, and for eligible Etihad Guest members. It will also feature a live cooking station, with chefs serving up traditional dishes.

Once you’re on board, however, flights to and from Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Singapore and Shanghai will be serving a carefully curated menu that symbolises prosperity and good luck. Delicious treats you can look forward to include the prosperity salad with salmon and dragon fruit, shrimp and chicken fried dumplings, black pepper beef with shimeji mushrooms and of course, a dessert of mandarin and dark chocolate cake with passion fruit and mango. You’ll also receive a traditional red envelope with chocolate gold coins to celebrate the new year.

@etihad

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi

Celebrate Chinese New Year at Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, where fine Cantonese dining meets rich traditions. At this Michelin-starred destination renowned for its memorable celebrations, you’ll be able to dig in to a limited-edition menu and cocktail offering, enhanced by traditional lion dances. Highlights include the golden “Yuan Bao” with king crab, caviar, and rice berry, a snake fruit, persimmon, and avocado salad, plum-braised beef short ribs with a pineapple plum glaze and the lucky red envelope, a striking dessert featuring mango curry mousse, cashew peanut praline, and mango passionfruit sorbet.

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi until February 12, 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs598. Tel: (0)2 690 7739. @hakkasanabudhabi

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Shift your Chinese New Year celebrations onto the fast lane with Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, as a series of exciting thrills and experiences are planned for guests of all ages. The park will be adorned with gorgeous decorations and shall feature high-energy lion dancers, mesmerising ribbon dancers and acrobatic performances. Adding to the excitement, beloved characters Bella, Jack and Gio will make special appearances in their celebratory outfits, ready to charm guests and create picture-perfect moments. Make sure you visit the wishing tree to hang ribbons and make heartfelt wishes for a prosperous year ahead.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. @ferrariworldyasisland

Dai Pai Dong

Chinese New Year at Rosewood Abu Dhabi equals a special family reunion dinner (from Dhs388) at their gorgeous in-house Chinese eat on Jan 29, Dai Pai Dong. There’s also options such as the prosperity set menu with a la carte options (Dhs388), a lantern festival on February 12 (from Dhs388), Wok Hei brunch on February 1 and 8 (from Dhs298), plus the Yum Cha brunch on February 2 and 9 (from Dhs298), with those last two ones inclusive of live entertainment. Happy New Year.

Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, prices vary. @rosewoodabudhabi

Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

Celebrate Chinese New Year at Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi this year, with a host of activities ranging from a traditional lion dance on January 29 to a special afternoon tea from January 29 to February 28 and plenty of treasures at Shang Palace from February 9 to 23. From handcrafted culinary treasures with set menus, signature brunches and exclusive beverages, as well as a Gongfu tea ceremony with resident tea master Liu Pin, as well as the prosperity brunch from January 29 to February 2, there’s a rich celebration waiting to be discovered here.

Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi, January 29 onwards. @shangrilaabudhabi

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi

At The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Four Seasons Abu Dhabi’s Eclipse Terrace Lounge will have you enjoying a culinary journey of prosperity all the way until February 2. Delight in a special Chinese New Year set menu featuring dishes like golden crab consommé, tea-smoked duck breast and jasmine panna cotta, set against the stunning Abu Dhabi skyline.

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs400, until February 2. @fsabudhabi

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Your Chinese New Year celebrations at Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental begin with a tea ceremony at charming lobby lounge, Episodes. Surrounded by cherry blossoms, guests will receive a ‘hong bao’ for good fortune and on January 29 (today), traditional dancers will entertain you with a lively cultural performance, all available to enjoy at Dhs250 per guest. If you’re headed to Vendome, be prepared for a culinary journey across China with cultural delicacies and flavours for Dhs318, available until February 2. For the little ones, there’s a special creative workshop inspired by Chinese drums at Kids Palace, priced at Dhs80, from 5pm on Friday, January 31.

@mo_emiratespalace