The UAE continues to develop cutting-edge technology to improve water security…

Cloud seeding in the UAE could boost rainfall by up to 25 per cent, it has been claimed.

Experts met on Tuesday at the 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF) in Abu Dhabi.

It comes after it was suggested drones could be used to improve rainfall earlier this week.

And on Tuesday, it was discussed how advances in technology could improve rainfall by 10 to 25 per cent.

Atmospheric conditions, advancements in materials and other techniques were all cited as factors.

The talk was held ahead of the sixth cycle of its rain enhancement programme.

Why is the UAE cloud seeding?

Cloud seeding has been a topic on many lips for a while now.

The simple answer is that the UAE is striving to improve water security for a growing population.

No harmful materials are used in the operations, and needs stretch from drinking water to renewable energy.

So with improved technology, the UAE could boost rainfall significantly.

Alya Al Mazrouei, director of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), said: “Studies show that using new technologies can increase rainfall by 10 to 25 per cent, depending on factors such as atmospheric conditions.

“The results improve with cleaner atmospheres, advancements in materials, and enhancements in techniques and methodologies.” “By focusing on these elements, we can significantly increase the effectiveness of our operations,” he told Khaleej Times. Drones to help with rainfall?

The use of drones, which at present remains in testing, is a hot topic at the moment.

In future that could, possibly, be a more efficient way to help with the operation.

The first attempt at cloud seeding took place in February 1982, before the program began in the late 90s.

Now, UAE has emerged as a world-leader in the technology, and other nations will no doubt be watching closely.

You can learn more with What’s On‘s full explainer on cloud-seeding here.