The UAE continues to develop cutting-edge technology to improve water security…
Cloud seeding in the UAE could boost rainfall by up to 25 per cent, it has been claimed.
Experts met on Tuesday at the 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF) in Abu Dhabi.
Cloud-seeding Rocket Launched In Shijiazhuang
SHIJIAZHUANG, CHINA - MAY 15: A cloud-seeding rocket is launched in an attempt to make rain on May 15, 2021 in Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province of China. (Photo by Zhang Haiqiang/VCG via Getty Images)
Onboard With UAE's Weather-Altering Cloud Seeding Pilots
AL AIN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 31: Hygroscopic (water-attracting) salt flares released below a cloud during a routine cloud-seeding mission on January 31, 2024 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images)
Onboard With UAE's Weather-Altering Cloud Seeding Pilots
AL AIN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 31: Hygroscopic (water-attracting) salt flares released below a cloud during a routine cloud-seeding mission on January 31, 2024 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images)
The UAE has emerged as a growing leader in cloud seeding
Onboard With UAE's Weather-Altering Cloud Seeding Pilots
AL AIN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 31: A ground engineer restocking one of the UAEâ€™s National Center of Meteorology cloud-seeding planes with new Hygroscopic salt flares on January 31, 2024 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images)
Onboard With UAE's Weather-Altering Cloud Seeding Pilots
AL AIN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 31: A view of the UAE city of Al Ain during a cloud-seeding mission on January 31, 2024 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images)
Onboard With UAE's Weather-Altering Cloud Seeding Pilots
AL AIN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 31: Captain William Murgatroyd adjusts controls during takeoff on a routine cloud-seeding mission on January 31, 2024 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images)
Onboard With UAE's Weather-Altering Cloud Seeding Pilots
AL AIN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 31: Rain falls in the distance during Captain William Murgatroydâ€™s cloud-seeding mission on January 31, 2024 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images)
Aircraft technician Steve Bauer of US co
Aircraft technician Steve Bauer of US company Weather Modification Inc., inspects wing mounted burn-in silver iodide (dry ice) flare racks on a Piper Cheyenne II aircraft before the beginning of cloud-seeding operations at Jakkur Airfield, Bangalore, 17 August 2003. Karnataka's government has contracted the US based company to perform cloud-seeding, which involves the aircraft being piloted into clouds and releasing silver iodide into the cloud, in order to attempt to bring rain to the severe drought hit regions of Karnataka state which is facing a severe drought. AFP PHOTO/Indranil MUKHERJEE (Photo credit should read INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)
It comes after it was suggested drones could be used to improve rainfall earlier this week.
And on Tuesday, it was discussed how advances in technology could improve rainfall by 10 to 25 per cent.
Atmospheric conditions, advancements in materials and other techniques were all cited as factors.
The talk was held ahead of the sixth cycle of its rain enhancement programme.
Why is the UAE cloud seeding?
Cloud seeding has been a topic on many lips for a while now.
The simple answer is that the UAE is striving to improve water security for a growing population.
No harmful materials are used in the operations, and needs stretch from drinking water to renewable energy.
So with improved technology, the UAE could boost rainfall significantly.
Alya Al Mazrouei, director of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), said: “Studies show that using new technologies can increase rainfall by 10 to 25 per cent, depending on factors such as atmospheric conditions.
“The results improve with cleaner atmospheres, advancements in materials, and enhancements in techniques and methodologies.”
“By focusing on these elements, we can significantly increase the effectiveness of our operations,” he told Khaleej Times.
Drones to help with rainfall?
The use of drones, which at present remains in testing, is a hot topic at the moment.
In future that could, possibly, be a more efficient way to help with the operation.
The first attempt at cloud seeding took place in February 1982, before the program began in the late 90s.
Now, UAE has emerged as a world-leader in the technology, and other nations will no doubt be watching closely.
