Sponsored: A beautiful dining experience under the stars…

It’s the winter season in Dubai, and if you’re staying cooped up indoors, you’re not doing it right. One of the top spots in the city you can’t miss is Ninive at Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

Your dining experience takes place under the stars, paired with a curated Bedouin tent aesthetic perfectly showcasing unmistakable 1001 Arabian Nights vibes. Warm hues, green foliage, and stunning views of the lively city – you have it all at this gorgeous oasis of tranquility.

Unsure of your schedule? Don’t worry! Ninive is open seven days a week. From Sunday to Thursday, you can book a table here with loved ones from 6pm to 2am, and on Friday and Saturday, from 6pm until 3am. No matter which day you pick, expect the same vibrant but relaxing atmosphere.

For tunes, you will have a DJ playing Oriental Melodic House every day from 8pm bringing all the vibes perfectly together.

And… What’s On the menu? There’s an a la carte menu with diverse flavors of North Africa and the Middle East. Tuck into diverse starters such as maast o khiar, chicken pastilla or homey tagines and couscous.

Sound like an experience you just have to try? Make your bookings on 04 326 6105 or email the team at book@ninive.ae.

Get those bookings in and remember to dress warm.

Ninive, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, open daily, Sun to Thurs 6pm to 2am and Fri to Sat 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 326 6105. @ninivedubai

