Book your spots for this stellar night…

Love an astronomical event? This unique night in Dubai has your name written in the stars. On the evening of January 21, Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune, Venus, and Saturn will align in the sky. It’s a phenomenon called Planetary Alignment, and it’s not really common. The celestial event takes place every year, so it’s quite special.

If you want to see this event, join the Dubai Astronomy Group for a viewing session. The event was originally only intended for one day on January 25, but due to popular demand, the Dubai Astronomy Group added another date to allow for more viewing pleasure on January 26, 2025. So, if you missed out on a spot last time, don’t wait this time to book your spot.

So, what exactly is planetary alignment?

Simply put, a planetary alignment occurs when multiple planets in the solar system appear to line up in the sky, and it is visible from Earth. It’s a rare occurrence, and this is what makes it special.

During an alignment, these planets come together in close proximity, creating a visual display in the night sky.

So, what’s going to happen on the night?

Head to the Al Qudra Desert in Dubai by 6pm where you will be given an introduction to the event, followed by a talk on Planetary Alignment at 6.30pm. If you have a burning question, you can get it answered during the Q&A session.

According to the current schedule, all guests can observe Saturn and Venus at 6.30pm, and Mars and Jupiter at 8.30pm. But do note, this could possibly change. Everyone will get the chance to look through the telescope throughout the night and spot Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, Venus, and potentially Neptune and Uranus.

And yes, you will even be able to get some photos of the planets through the telescope with the assistance of the telescope operators.

Remember, seats to this starry night event are limited, so make your bookings early to avoid disappointment. A general ticket for an adult will cost you Dhs150, and it’s Dhs120 per child under the age of 13.

Find out more information and make your bookings here. Do note, a precise location pin will be sent to you after you register for the program, so get those contact details in correctly when booking.

Don’t forget to dress warmly, carry a blanket if you get chilly easily, bring snacks, and carry your Emirates ID and ticket.

Images: Getty Images