The 17-storey JLT building will feature dedicated floors for blockchain incubators and AI innovation…

Dubai is no stranger to a unique or futuristic skyscraper, with the city skyline dominated by towering buildings in dazzling designs. But a rather futuristic new one has caught our eye – Crypto Tower – which will rise 17 floors in JLT.

A collaboration between DMCC, the developer of JLT; and REIT Development, Crypto Tower will become a specialist destination for the city’s rapidly-growing community of blockchain, DeFi and Web3 companies. Set to be completed in 2027, it promises cutting-edge facilities and next-level infrastructure tailored to crypto and blockchain companies of all sizes and levels to maximise business output. This will include tenant interactions and transactions powered by Blockchain technology. So, clients here can expect automated services like shared resources and smart contracts to be through Blockchain technology.

Spread over 150,000 square feet of leasable space, nine floors will be dedicated to crypto startups and established businesses, providing advanced offices designed to meet the needs of these fast-paced businesses. A further three floors will be exclusively for blockchain incubators, where venture capital firms and investment companies will be catered to.

There will also be a floor entirely for artificial intelligence (AI) innovation, which will be powered by Chatoshi.ai.

Elsewhere, facilities open to office residents and non-office residents will include a 10,000 square foot indoor event space, a 3,500 square foot outdoor space. Crowning out the tower will be a 30,000 square foot crypto club, where networking and leisure amenities promise to foster high-level collaboration for community members.

Further enhancing its appeal to the crypto community, Crypto Tower will feature an NFT art gallery, a gold buillion shop, and an exotic car dealership, cementing its wow-factor status. For those looking to store valuables at Crypto Tower, gold, cash and cold wallets will be able to be stored in a 5,000 square foot vault.

Construction is expected to be complete by Q1 2027, with full operations beginning shortly thereafter.