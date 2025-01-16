In the Traveller’s Choice, Best of the Best Awards…

We probably don’t need to spell out Dubai’s own unique constellation of allure (but we will anyway). There’s a good chance (88 per cent by current population stats) you’re an expat, which means you actively decided to move here for a (or a combination of) good reason(s). And if you ever feel like you’re forgetting why, we’ve compiled a list of happy reminders to help you fall in love with the UAE all over again.

Maybe it’s the safety, the tolerance, the beaches, the futuristic smart solutions, the culture, the weather, the opportunity, the tax-free earnings, the quality of life; the events, festivals and sporting tournaments; the cars, can-do mentality and excellent food; the ambition, the healthcare, the vision, the epic and diverse landscape – mountains, desert, coast, islands and urban expanses; the healthcare, entrepreneurial spirit, or the fitness facilities. Pick one, pick all of them.

And in one of the latest accolade dispatches from tourist-inspiring, travel rating, giant Tripadvisor – it appears we residents are not the only ones to have spotted the golden, life-enhancing allure of Dubai.

Their user-rated poll has currently put Dubai in third place for the ‘Best of the Best Travel Destinations in the World’, as part of their Traveller’s Choice Awards.

Last year it was the number-one travel destination, but this year London came top. And from anecdotal evidence, it looks like the residents have had a tough year, so we firmly hope this news that their fair city is top of the travel pops will bolster spirits, before Dubai comes back and claims the crown once more in 2026.

Beach, jungle and surf paradise Bali came second; Italy’s stunning isle, Sicily came in fourth place; Paris was fifth, Rome sixth; Hannoi was number seven; Marrakesh eight; with Crete in ninth; and Bangkok rounding it out with the tenth spot. You can find the full list here.

