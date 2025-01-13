Authors, book launches, experiences, workshops…

Readers, bibliophiles, bookworms, avid readers, and even bibliomanias – no matter what you’re called, if you love books, take note: The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is returning in 2025, and you don’t have to wait too long, as it begins this month on January 29, 2025.

Known more commonly among fans here in the UAE as the Emirates Literature Festival, the 17th edition of the literary festival is set to take place for six days until February 3, 2025. And yes, let out a big cheer as it is returning to its home at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City (with a renovated look).

The authors

Every year, the Emirates Literature Festival draws in some of the world’s best-selling authors, and this year is no different.

One of the top names includes Abraham Verghese, author of Cutting for Stone, and The Tennis Partner. His latest page-turner, The Covenant of Water tells the story of three generations of a Malayali family living in southwest India. It was on The New York Times bestseller list for 37 weeks. He will be on stage twice during the festival. If you want to hear about his novel, join his session on January 31, and you can also hear him in discussion with author and researcher Pip Williams on February 2.

On the lineup is also Emmy Award-winning journalist Hala Gorani. The former CNN anchor takes to the stage to discuss her book, which explores the complexities of identity, race, and belonging. It follows her own experiences as a journalist of Arab descent living and working in the West. Her session takes place on February 2. On the same day, she will also join a lively panel discussion on Media and the Middle East.

Other popular names include Jeff Kinney, the author and illustrator of the wildly popular Diary of a Wimpy Kid series. The #1 international bestselling author will be introducing Hot Mess, book 19 of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series on January 31 and February 2. Children above the age of 6 can join him on stage for plenty of mischief and laughter.

The creator of the popular A Series of Unfortunate Events, Daniel Handler (also known as Lemony Snicket), will also be at the event for a special and rare in-person event sure to delight audience members of all ages. You can meet him on February 1 and 2.

If that list has already drawn out the squeals of joy, we’ve only just scratched the surface. Other popular names include Nobel Prize laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah, Booker Prize-nominated author Chigozie Obioma, best-selling travel writer and author Dr Mohamed Kandeel, scholar and researcher Abdel Illah Benarafa, Cultural Personality of the Year Waciny Laredj, poet and author Khalid Albudoor, and celebrated Palestinian chef and hotelier Fadi Kattan.

Returning and new events

These popular events are returning to the Emirates Literature Festival, and for a good reason. The LitFest crowd loves them, which means you can’t miss out.

The signature event that kicks off the literary festival is the awesome Desert Stanzas. Taking place at Caravanserai, your night under the stars will see you mingling with international and local authors and poets as you celebrate the written word. Tickets to the event cost Dhs425. Purchase here.

For a little bit of women empowerment, check out Business Breakfast: Women in Leadership. Hear from special guests Jessamy Hibberd (The Imposter Cure), Maha Abouelenein (7 Rules of Self-Reliance), and Su Bridgman JD (The CQ Edge) as they sit down to discuss challenges and opportunities facing the sector, bringing insider perspectives, key insights, and an eye on what’s next. The session takes place on January 31.

Across the city from Dubai Festival City at the Theatre of Digital Art, you can enjoy a Qanoon and Poetry Night with a star-studded line-up of poets and performers.

Detectives and foodies! This one’s for you. A glittering murder mystery unravels at the Literature Festival on January 31, paired with dinner with the stars. As you work your way through your meal, a mystery will also unfold. Book here. Lights, camera…action!

For more (after) dark literary fun, LitFest After Hours presents a lineup of local and international talent.

And for families, over the weekend LitFest Families will bring a slew of entertainment for young readers, backed with top authors and illustrators. You will meet Darryl Gadzekpo and Ella Phillips, who will share how to grow ingredients without a garden and turn them into tasty meals, while Ross Welford sparks imaginations through a time-travel adventure.

For students, education is a key focus, and this edition will feature special in-person student sessions, along with school visits from celebrated authors.

Conversations, panels and workshops

Emirates LitFest stage: On the LitFest stage, Emirati and international authors will come together to celebrate the cultures of the UAE. From the UAE, expect to see writers include poet Adel Khozam, academic Dr Noura Alkarbi, artist and designer Asmaa Al Remithi, poet and publisher Ali Al Shaali, and many more.

For more dialogues, you have to catch Graeme Wilson, a Dubai-based author, on his book To Be the First, an authorised biography of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. (PS. You can order your book via booksarabia.com for Dhs125.)

For fashionistas, book your spot to see Megan Hess. Hass has not only penned 22 books, but she is also behind the wonderful and eye-catching illustrations on the pages. The fashion illustrator will be talking on stage about her book Fashion in Colour sharing the surprising influence that hues have had in shaping the history of vogue. On the other hand, author, broadcaster, and cultural critic Emma Dabiri will help you rediscover ‘beauty’ on your own terms.

Future writers: If you’re a published author or just starting out, the festival offers events for every stage of your writing journey. There’s an immersive two-day bootcamp with ex-publisher, author, and acclaimed writing instructor Harriet Griffey, and you will learn how to craft your characters in a workshop with bestselling writer Clare Mackintosh.

Oh, and of course, you best start making space in your book display because you will be able to pick up a number of books at a discounted rate at the festival.

Can’t wait to get home to read your newest purchase. Head to Festival Bay, pick a spot on the grass, and devour your book.

The full program and tickets can be found on emirateslitfest.com.

Bil Arabi is a multi-pass day pass that will give you access to the regular Arabic sessions. All yours for Dhs100.

Emirates Literature Festival 2025, InterContinental Dubai Festival City and other locations in Dubai, Jan 29 to Feb 3, 2025. @EmiratesLitFest

Images: Social and supplied