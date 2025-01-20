A wild time awaits here…

Imagine this…you wake up on a Saturday morning and stagger to the front door to let those cherished rays of sunshine beam down on you. You get to the door, pull it wide open, and what to do you see? A giraffe, casually enjoying breakfast.

And that’s only one of several interesting attractions you can experience at Emirates Park Zoo and Resort in Abu Dhabi.

Images: supplied

Whether’s its a “wild” staycation, a bucket list entry or just a fun escape you’re looking for with the family, Emirates Park Zoo and Resort is a great option a mere 45 minutes away from the Abu Dhabi city centre. It’s mainly built as a zoo and park that houses all the members of the animal kingdom you’re hoping to catch, so you’ll see everything from tigers to sea lion shows to pythons. The facility is a great way for you, and especially younger members of the family to get to know various animal species and connect with nature – and not on a screen.

But there’s exceptional experiences that have people travelling by road, and even air, to experience them, like enjoying breakfast in the company of a giraffe, hippo feeding, camel feeding, and even goat feeding – where you’re casually strolling onto a goat pen, grabbing a bottle of milk from the attendant and feeding little goats and sheep. Food is usually priced at Dhs15 a bundle for the animal feeding experiences, and they’ll only have on sale what is permitted as per the animal’s required daily food allowance.

While it’s easy to lose an afternoon or evening at this venue, it’s completely normal (and also appreciated, in a way) if you feel like you weren’t able to experience it all and want to return for more. Which is where the resort side of the business does so well in hosting guests. While there’s all kinds of rooms available, if you choose to stay the night at a deluxe chalet, you’re looking at a very comfy three-star facility with wildlife-inspired art on the walls and cosy interiors with multiple television screens and 5-seater sofa sets across a one-bedroom configuration. Accommodations are air-conditioned and you have options with balconies overlooking the zoo. QR codes will ensure you have access to their in-house eats, Al Dar Restaurant and The Hide Restaurant, with options such as cold and hot mezze platters, as well as other marvellous Mediterranean options available for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Give their selection of chocolate-inspired sundaes a try, to conclude things on a sweet note.

Verdict: This is the ideal family day out when you’re looking for novelty less than an hour away from the city.

Emirates Park Zoo and Resort, 12th St, Al Bahyah, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 501 0000. @emiratesparkzoo