Emirates flights to the Lebanese capital have been suspended since September last year…

Latest travel news here – Emirates has announced that it will be resuming flights from Dubai to Beirut from February 1. Flights to the Lebanese capital had been suspended since the end of September last year, and after a long break, they will be restarted.

The service will begin with daily flight with a second daily flight to debut in the start of April. The airline has also announced that it will be reinstating flights to Baghdad from February 1 as well.

The daily Emirates flight to Beirut’s Rafic Al Hariri International Airport will be served by a Boeing 777-300ER. The second service will be done by the same type of aircraft. The first service, EK953, departs Dubai at 11.30am, arriving in Beirut at 2pm. The return flight, EK954 leaves Beirut at 3.30pm, arriving in Dubai at 9.20pm.

The second service EK957, is a morning service. It takes off at 7.30am, arriving in Beirut at 10.30am. EK958 departs Beirut at 12.05pm, arriving in Dubai at 4.55pm.

Emirates Airline initially cancelled flights to Beirut at the end of September due to developing tensions in the region at the time. Other local carriers had also suspended their services, including FlyDubai, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia.

For more information or to book tickets, visit emirates.com. Tickets can also be booked on online app, Emirates Retail stores, Emirates contact centre, or via travel agents.

@emirates

Images: Supplied