A new Etihad Rail service between Dubai and Abu Dhabi could replace 700 cars on the road, it has been claimed.

Last week, Etihad Rail announced the launch of the 350km/h service.

It will pass through six stations including Reem Island, Saadiyat Island, Yas Island and Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

In Dubai it will connect through Al Maktoum International Airport and Al Jaddaf.

Inspired by the vision of our wise leadership and building on the nation's progress, we are proud to inaugurate the UAE's future high speed rail project, connecting the capital, Abu Dhabi and Dubai in a journey that takes only 30 minutes. This project aims to build a sustainable…

A completion date has not been announced, but the service will connect passengers in just 30minutes.

It is also expected to earn the UAE Dhs145billion in gross domestic product (GDP) over the next 50 years.

The announcement will come as welcome news to many commuters who rely on transport by car.

And Antonios Vouloudis, senior director of sustainability and stewardship at New York University Abu Dhabi, estimated the service would replace more than 700 cars from the roads.

He told The National it would also reduce emissions by doing so.

The passenger service will carry up to 400 passengers and, despite a speed that will make it among the world’s fastest trains, promises to be a “calm and comfortable” ride.

There will be wifi on board along with food and beverages.

Stunning views are a given, with the service passing through the Al Maha Forest of Fujairah. These will be enjoyed through panoramic windows, too.

