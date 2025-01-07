There’ll be a different kind of rubber hammering the tarmac on Sunday…

Motorists take note, with the Dubai Marathon taking place this weekend – we can expect some fairly major road closures.

We’re still waiting on official word from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) – but because the route location is similar to 2024, last year’s diversions and timings should give us a good idea of when to avoid key roads, such as King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street.

Check out the #DubaiMarathon 2024 route, which will start on Sunday, January 7, from 6:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Please plan your trips and set out early to ensure a timely arrival at your destinations. #RTA pic.twitter.com/Z8uIsZ9KlR — RTA (@rta_dubai) January 5, 2024

The 2025 route has been confirmed as below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Alongside the 42.195km marathon race, there are shorter races of 10km and a 4km fun run. All three routes will take place along the same stretch of Umm Suqeim.

The route

Dubai Marathon runners will set off from just by Madinat Jumeirah, in the direction of Dubai Collefe junction on Al Sufouh. The route passes the bottom of the Palm Jumeirah trunk and goes all the way to The Westin, where it then turns back on itself at the traffic lights.

Runners will then head back along Al Sufouh, past the start point and onto Beach Road. The route continues past Jumeirah Beach Hotel and the new Marsa Al Arab, all the way to the bridge at the Creek. Then, they’ll turn back around in the direction of Madinat Jumeirah, and do that loop twice over. After that, it’s time to head towards the finish line, with runners turning left at Madinat Jumeirah at the end of the second loop, to make it to the finish line just before Dubai Police Academy.

Timings

Starting times are as follows:

Marathon Elite 6am; Marathon (everybody else) 7am; 10km Road Race 8.15 am; 4km Fun Run 10.30 am.

Travelling to the start point

A taxi is probably your best bet, but to avoid panic in the morning – make sure you pre-book. Parking anywhere near the start is likely to be difficult, but you should be able to get the Metro to Mall of the Emirates station and walk across. Or jog if 42km is already enough for you.

Race pack pick up

You can pick up your race packs (including this year’s snazzy t-shirt) from the ADIDAS store in Dubai Mall.

The collection windows are: Wednesday January 8 from 3pm to 10pm; Thursday January 9 from 10am to 10pm; Friday January 10 from 10am to 10pm; and Saturday January 11 from 10am to 5pm.

In the running

As always, we wish all of those running, the very best of luck. Remember to stay hydrated, stretch and give yourself a rest day either side of the event.

And if all this talk of running has inspired you, check out our guide to all the upcoming Dubai race events and how to prepare for them.

Images: What’s On Archive