If you clicked on this, you wanted a quick, neat list of fun things to do in the capital. The great news is, here are 6 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, January 31

Keep an eye on it all

From the lovely rooftop poolside bar of the Four Seasons Abu Dhabi. Enjoy the Friday sunset while you sip on beverages and tuck into creative bar bites with gorgeous views of Al Maryah Island and Abu Dhabi.

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island. @fsabudhabi

Keep the Chinese New Year celebrations going

In high luxury, no less. Head to Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental’s Vendome, where a culinary journey across China with cultural delicacies and flavours awaits, available until February 2.

Dhs318, until February 2. @mo_emiratespalace

Saturday, February 1

Head to Saadiyat Nights for Omar Khairat

For those looking forward to top regional talent, Egypt’s legendary composer Omar Khairat will perform a collection of his iconic symphonies this Saturday. Expect symphonic brilliance with scores including Qadeyat Am Ahmad, Dameer Abla Hekmat, and Afwan Ayoha El Kanoun performed live. Tickets start from Dhs250.

Omar Khairat, Saadiyat Nights, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, February 1. @saadiyatnights

Discover a cool new brunch

This lovely Latin American brunch offering on Hudayriyat is just where you need to head on a sunny Saturday in the capital, with fresh flavours bringing you the essence of Latin cuisine across a refreshing selection of carefully-crafted beverages and a fabulous set menu. You’ll be able to experience all of that while you drink in gorgeous views of the capital and of Surf Dhabi, as live music and a DJ performance will keep the foot-tapping beats pouring in all afternoon.

Nalu Surf Club, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday brunch 1pm to 4pm, Dhs300 soft, Dhs400 house. Tel: (0)2 419 8509. @nalu_surfclub

Sunday, February 2

Fire up your wellness goals

Abu Dhabi’s Kayan Wellness Festival is finally here, and here to stay all weekend long. Fahid Island will play host to the first-ever edition of this largest wellness event in the region and will feature yoga, meditation, workshops, and talks from global wellness experts. An impressive lineup of global wellness experts, including the visionary Sadhguru, biohacker Gary Brecka, and transformative thinkers Marisa Peer and Mo Gawdat will be coming to town to deliver immersive sessions in breathwork, sound healing, yoga, and fitness, alongside inspirational talks that explore the latest advancements in the wellness industry.

Kayan Wellness Festival, Al Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi, January 31 to February 2, ticket from Dhs75. @kayanfestival

Catch top tennis action

Because the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is back for its 2025 edition. Celebrate your love for the sport with top tennis stars including defending champion Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur, Paula Badosa, and just announced wildcard Emma Raducanu.

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, February 1 to 8, 2025, from Dhs25. @mubadalaabudhabiopen