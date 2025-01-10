And it’s on a stunning island…

If you’re looking for places to stay in the UAE , the luxurious Anantara Al Yamm Villa Resort has been upgraded and is once again open for visitors to experience their luxury villas with private pools, beach views and personal hosts.

Part of the well known Anantara group of hotels, Al Yamm Villa Resort now features 30 stunning villas for you to visit. The resort oozes tranquility and luxury combined, located on the eastern shores of the island, and guests can enjoy a secluded oasis just steps from the uninterrupted beachfront, with white sandy beaches, where the ocean stretches endlessly in front of you.

Privacy and serenity is a priority as the accommodation is solely private villas. Each villa also has a private pool to take a dip and cool off, completely secluded to the outside world. The resort itself is in spired by a traditional fishing village, blending rustic elegance with contemporary sophistication.

The Deluxe Beach Pool Villas offer picturesque glimpses of the Arabian landscape, while the Anantara Two Bedroom Beach Pool Villa features expansive terraces and en-suite bathrooms, ensuring complete privacy and tranquility. Each villa is paired with a dedicated villa host ensuring an around the clock bespoke experience, whether it’s to help arrange private dining experiences, spa treatments, island excursions or ocean adventures.

With starting rates from Dhs1,995 including breakfast per night, Anantara Al Yamm is an idyllic destination for those seeking a peaceful retreat away from the hustle of city life.

Sir Baniyas Island is just off the coast of Abu Dhabi and is a wildlife reserve that was founded by His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The island is home to many free-roaming birds and animals such as the Arabian Onyx, and the island is a nature lovers dream.

