The wait is finally over as the biggest names in golf go head-to-head…

The world’s best golfers including Rory McIlroy will take to the green from Thursday January 16 for the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

And what an occasion it promises to be, with defending champion McIlroy aiming for a fifth Dallah trophy.

Held at the iconic Emirates Golf Club on the Majlis Golf Course, the 36th edition of the Rolex Series event will also feature Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood and John Rahm.

There’s also Robert MacIntyre, Tyrell Hatton and more, with the event running until Sunday January 19.

Plus, it’s still not too late to register for free to be a part of it, and there is so much more than the brilliant golf to get stuck into.

So here’s a guide of what you can expect.

Family Fun

A family-friendly rave (that”s right) will begin on Family Friday at 3pm.

This includes F&B stalls, live music, arts and crafts plus eco-friendly workshops.

Expect DJs, bubbles and a family-friendly atmosphere.

Amazing Food & Drinks

World-class food and beverage options will be on sale as you relax in between the action.

Live Entertainment

There really is something for everyone, and that includes live entertainment including live bands and activations.

Unmissable Experiences

You have a range of options, from free General Access tickets to exclusive Premium Experience.

2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Golf Club, Thursday January 16, book here

Images: Supplied