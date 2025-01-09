A scoresheet of the 2025 edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, returning next week…

his year the 36th edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic will be taking place at Emirates Golf Club between January 16 and 19. It is the longest-running golf event in the, ahem, Gulf and one of the best-loved events in the whole of Dubai’s tightly packed sporting calendar.

Meeting your Heroes

They say you should never meet your heroes, but at the Desert Classic that’s one of the key elements to the allure. The tournament attracts the world’s finest golfers, and provides opportunities to get within putting distance of them as they navigate the rolling fairways of Emirates Golf Club. Players like Rory McIlroy who is returning to the course to defend his Hero Dubai Desert Classic title in 2025, if he wins, it’ll be his third successive victory and fifth throughout his career. He’ll be joined by European Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood and double Major champion Jon Rahm, who will be making his tournament debut. Additionally, the field will include notable players such as Akshay Bhatia, Tyrrell Hatton, Adam Scott, and Robert MacIntyre – all chasing the iconic Dallah Trophy.

Watering Holes

But it’s not just the golf that makes this long weekend such a firm and perennial favourite with residents and overseas fans. Tournament Town, the event’s lively leisure village will return for 2025 and it’s promising to be bigger and better than ever. Tournament Town sets up a bustling, fun, free, alfresco entertainment space for the whole family, with live music and exhilarating performances throughout. There are skills challenges, roaming circus acts, magicians, a kids’ disco, caricature artists and a dizzying range of local favourite F&B (including Vietnamese Foodies and Salt). Plus there are big screens throughout the fan village, so you won’t have to miss a single chip, thwack, putt, bogey or speculative piece of approach play from the on-course action. Basic entry is free, though you will have to sign up in advance to secure those tickets (and they move pretty quickly). You can grab yours at dubaidesertclassic.com.

FamilyBeatz

Family Friday is always a brilliant way to ease into the weekend, and all ages are invited for a fun-filled day on the gloriously sun-soaked greens. This year will be particularly special as the tournament introduces FamilyBeatz on Friday January 17, a unique family-friendly rave taking over Emirates Golf Club from 3pm to 6pm. Promising all the best bits from an old school night out – a live DJ, entertainment, and a dancefloor to get your groove on – but safe and inclusive for all ages, it’s one families won’t want to miss.

Starting Blox

Any ROBLOX fans in the house? Young golfers and gamers can get involved with a special Hero Dubai Desert Classic game within the insanely popular sandbox universe, and earn the chance to win some amazing prizes. The fun will continue at the event, with a special gaming booth allowing you to put all your ‘up, up, down, down, left, right’ button-mashing skills to the test.

Above par hospitality

But if you fancy doing the golf in a slightly more, ahem, fancy way – there’s an outstanding earlybird deal on a very special hospitality package. The Social on Sixteen is a premium ticket that includes four hours (midday to 4pm) of free-flow beverages, and a choice of premium casual dining options. Overlooking the iconic 16th green, your privileged vantage point comes complete with relaxed deck and garden seating. The price for all of this, just Dhs695. We’re not sure who needs to hear this but, *hint hint* this would – completely hypothetically – make a great early Father’s or Mother’s Day gift, birthday present or a ‘just because I love you’ gesture. There are other hospitality packages too, including options that give you access to the famous Dallah rooftop lounge with 360º views over the action with premium food and beverages available throughout the day. Prices start at Dhs2,000 per day.

Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Golf Club, January 16 to 19. dubaidesertclassic.com

Images: Getty