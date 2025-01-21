A whole new universe awaits…

Love an immersive attraction? You have to visit House of Hype when it opens its doors in Dubai. The one-of-a-kind wonderverse brings a whole new level of entertainment and is a guaranteed fun experience for the whole family.

House of Hype will open its doors in Dubai Mall at Chinatown early in February.

What can you expect inside?

In short, a blend of beauty, surprises, games and a whole lot of crazy fun.

The attraction is open to everyone, whether you’re a creator, a fashionista, a foodie, or a gamer. Everyone can come together to enjoy the epic adventures spanning the different worlds and colourful characters.

There’s no limit to the excitement as you explore each corner with jaw-dropping spectacles.

‘How many experiences are inside?‘ you ask? Expect more than 100 wonderful experiences. The playful universe is built for unlimited fun and designed keeping social media in mind. Which, of course, means it’s pretty Instagrammable. Expect gaming worlds, amazing performances, ultra-trendy eats, and even exclusive shopping opportunities. Told you, there’s something for everybody.

House of Hype is a first-of-its-kind hybrid of physical and digital experiences. Every corner of this massive destination is packed with state of the art immersive attractions, gaming experiences, and creator stages to create a brilliantly colorful and endlessly fun wonderverse that is a must-visit for friends and families that want to explore, play and create on a shared adventure.

Let’s dive a little deeper into this wonderful universe.

When guests visit, they can dive into the immersive worlds here, which will teleport them from glitching neon cities to glowing gardens, melting neighbourhoods, and robotic light shows.

You will be able to star in your own epic music videos, generate personalised avatars, and try on digital fashion. Your videos will be sent directly to your phone, allowing you to post to your social media. Get ready for a like overload.

Love those games you see on TikTok? You can enjoy it here at House of Hype in Dubai. The games have been inspired by the social media platform, so you can expect spontaneous game shows and wild immersive video games. You can play to win as the main character and score awesome gear and cash prizes.

More entertainment comes in the form of awesome spontaneous shows. And yes, you can be a part of the action and help bring the Wonderverse to life.

For the foodies… we have a question for you. Ever wondered what a cotton candy burrito or fried chicken ice cream tastes like? Here at House of Hype in Dubai Mall, you can explore a variety of foodie feasts and beverage experiences. It’s spread across the immersive experience, and each outlet offers the most ‘gram-worthy bites in Dubai.

Shoppers can enjoy 14 one-of-a-kind retail options across the unusual worlds. You can shop for beautiful and unusual worlds selling exclusive collectibles and trendy fashion. The HyperCoin you earn during your experience hopping can be used to unlock discounts.

House of Hype is created by HyperSpace, the same future-forward entertainment company behind AYA Universe at Wafi Mall.

Ticket information

When open, tickets to the attraction will cost Dhs149, and you will have to stay tuned for additional offerings for group passes and combo tickets.

You will be able to purchase tickets on house-of-hype.com

House of Hype, Dubai Mall – Chinatown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, @houseofhype