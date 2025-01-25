Sponsored: And it’s open 24/7…

HuQQabaz Garden is the hidden gem based in the Mall of the Emirates that offers a serene retreat from the bustling city of Dubai. This unique oasis is where modern luxury meets Mediterranean charm and it’s perfect whether you want to catch up with your friends over breakfast, or it’s date night with your significant other.

HuQQabaz Garden is specifically designed to relax you and transport you away from the busy mall, it features a fabulous outdoor seating area with comfy chairs, lots of greenery and a serene ambiance so you can put your bags down and unwind after a day of shopping. It’s also open 24/7 so whatever the time, whatever the occasion, they’ll be ready to welcome you with open arms.

The restaurant is perfect for families too with a dedicated kids’ playing area. It’s safe so you won’t have to worry about your little ones and you can sit back and relax while they have the best fun.

For the cuisine, you have the best of both worlds with Turkish and Mediterranean. You’ll get the combination of fresh ingredients, traditional recipes and expert chefs creating incredible dishes for you to try. From Turkish pide (flatbread) stuffed with various fillings, to grilled seafood, and mouthwatering lamb dishes. If you’re vegetarian, don’t worry, you’ll have plenty to choose from with vibrant salads, meze dips, and hearty vegetarian mains. There’s even a live sushi station where it’s made right in front of you. Finish it all off with something sweet like a baklava. Yum.

For entertainment, every evening there’s live music and then a live DJ from 9pm to get you in good spirits to enjoy the rest of your night. Then if you happen to go down on a Tuesday or Saturday, you’ll get the ultimate experience with a magician performance.

HuQQabaz Garden, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, open 24/7. Tel: 800 47 229 @huqqabazgarden