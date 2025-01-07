Sponsored: Expect film screenings, engaging workshops, panel discussions, and more…

There’s always a reason to visit the desert, whether you just want to escape the city skylines, go glamping, or have a barbecue. If you really need another reason, Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert is returning for another season.

Running from January 4 to 12, the festival transforms the space into a vibrant hub for emerging filmmakers from the UAE, the MENA region, and beyond.

This year, it is held under the theme “Where Stories Come to Life” and will feature a rich program of activities and quality shows aimed at enhancing the sustainability of the film industry in the region. Besides films, there are live performances, panel discussions, workshops, and immersive public art experiences inspired by the history of local cinema.

The concept by Dubai Culture is to provide a platform for film industry professionals to share their creative works with a diverse audience. The short film competition spans four categories: live-action, animation, documentary, and films created using AI. The winner walks home with a Dhs30,000 prize in recognition for their achievement.

If you want to walk away with a little knowledge, attend the workshops and industry talks. The program is led by industry professionals and stars who will be sharing their knowledge to help enhance the skills of filmmakers and participants. Key topics will be discussed, such as filmmaking techniques, storytelling innovations, and the future of cinema in a rapidly evolving digital age.

For those who want to inject a bit more art into their experience, the festival integrates cinematic art with the UAE’s cultural heritage. You can experience traditional crafts and Emirati heritage, and it’s all set against the natural beauty of the desert—the perfect inspiration. By hosting the festival in Al Marmoom, Dubai Culture shines a spotlight on the desert’s unique role as both a natural reserve and a cultural destination.

And as part of Dubai Culture’s vision of making arts and culture accessible to all, the festival offers access to people of determination, so no one is left out.

Entry to the festival is free. Just bring a jacket to stay warm and get ready for nights of cinematic storytelling under the stars.

Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert, Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, Al Qudra Road, Dubai, Jan 4 to 12, 4.30pm to 11pm. Tel: (800) 322 22. @dubaiculture @almarmoom.filmfest

Images: Supplied