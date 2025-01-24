The gig takes place at Expo City on Monday Jan 27…

When they come around next week The Offspring will join Green Day at Expo City for what will surely have to go down as the greatest pop punk lineup in UAE history.

And if you haven’t already got tickets for the gig on Monday, January 27, this is the last call, they’re priced from Dhs445 and available on the greendaydxb.com. The doors open at 5pm and the show starts at 7pm.

With 15 studio albums over a career spanning thirty-seven-odd years – no one generation can claim Green Day as their own.

But for those now middle-aged, UAE-based moshpit monsters who grew up with the earliest angsty punk ballads of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool – there’s probably an extra level of excitement (along with chronic, age-related back pain… a crooked spine, senses dulled, and being past the point of delirium) at the news that Green Day are coming to Dubai.

From the early days of Kerplunk and their breakout teenage bedroom rage anthology Dookie; through their Nimrod power pop era; into a system-railing resurgence with American Idiot and 21st Century Breakdown; all culminating in an impressively prolific period in the 2020s, which includes their latest release (and the reason they’re touring the world right now), Saviours – Rock Hall of Famers, Green Day have been inspiring impromptu air guitar solos for decades.

From those albums you’ll recognise such stadium rock bangers as Basket Case, Good Riddance, Wake Me Up When September Ends, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, When I Come Around, Brain Stew, 21 Guns and more.

Their guests, Offspring – are another giant of the 90s American punk scene – with huge hits Self Esteem, All I Want, The Kids Aren’t Alright, and we probably shouldn’t mention it – but yes, also Pretty Fly.

The current Offspring line-up extends to lead vocalist and guitarist Bryan “Dexter” Holland (who, fun fact, has a PhD in molecular biology), lead guitarist Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman, bassist Todd Morse, mult-instrument maestro Jonah Nimoy and drummer Brandon Pertzborn.

Expo City, Monday Jan 27 from 5pm. greendaydxb.com

Images: Getty