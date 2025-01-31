See the legendary DJ perform at Expo City…

Broken beats and soul-soothing samples – that’s the signature sound of Bonobo, the British DJ and producer heading a one-night, urban block party this weekend.

This is the news that Break the Block is back, and it’s bringing the noise to Expo City Dubai on February 1. Featuring some huge electro, eclectico headliners, dance, and truly immersive visuals. But you’ll have to be quick if you want to snap up some of the last remaining tickets, they’re selling out fast.

It’s taking place at Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai, from 8pm until the early hours of the morning, with attendees riding a fiesta of futuristic soundwaves.

Ape-x producer

Bonobo, no stranger to the festival circuit, known for hits like “Kong” and “Cirrus” – his back catalogue is full of chilled beat bangers that were made for epic sound systems.

Fun fact: He took his name from the species of chimpanzee, but in a circuitous way – it was inspired by a novel by the author Will Self, Great Apes.

Joining the lineup are two top-tier artists from the Soulection collective, known for their boundary-pushing, genre-defying sounds. JAEL, the Dutch producer behind soulful beats like “Nancy Junglist”, and Rosey Gold, who blends South African rhythms with an electrifying mix of genres, will keep the vibes flowing and the crowd moving.

An immersive experience like no other

This isn’t just a music event; it’s an immersive experience. The world’s largest interactive immersive dome, Al Wasl Plaza, will be transformed into a pulsating visual spectacle with dynamic light shows and animations that perfectly sync with the music. The result is a vibrant and mind-blowing fusion of sound, colour, and energy. As you dance the night away, you’ll find yourself fully immersed in the show’s ever-changing visual patterns.

Grab your tickets now for this unforgettable party, starting at just Dhs195. The event is for ages 21 and above, so make sure you’re ready to dance until dawn.

Buy your tickets via Ticketmaster.ae