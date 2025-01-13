Dive in…

Whether you’re heading out of Dubai or Abu Dhabi on a daycation, or you’re a Northern Emirates dweller, pool days are a popular pasttime in these pretty coastal cities. Many of the hotels across the Northern Emirates invite visitors to use their five-star facilities, with many offering special resident rates and add-ons to further make the most of the beautiful UAE weather.

Here are 10 great pool and beach passes to try across the Northern Emirates.

Ras Al Khaimah

Anantara Mina Al Arab

This relaxing oasis unrolls against the backdrop of the verdant Ras Al Khaimah mangroves, lacing its Thai luxury hospitality through an array of gourmet restaurants and leisure treasures. If you’re not checking-in to one of the luxe villas that gaze out over the calm waters Maldives-style, you can still enjoy the lagoon-style main swimming pool by booking in for a spa day. Available Monday to Thursday, work on your tan either by the poolside or on the beach, and get pampered with a 90-minute massage in the Anantara Spa, for Dhs850.

Anantara Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah, Mon to Thurs, 10am to 8pm, Dhs850. anantara.com

Sofitel Al Hamra

Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort is one of the newest stays in the adventure emirate, and promises golden beaches, Ras Al Khaimah’s largest swimming pool, and family-friendly fun. The resort’s four swimming pools are all available to guests, and it’s particularly great for families, with a splash area complete with water slides perfect for little ones; while the swim-up bar in the lagoon pool is perfect for parents to escape to. The beachfront is also lined with a collection of loungers, perfect for enjoying the sun with tranquil sea views. Expect to pay Dhs99 Monday to Thursday and Dhs150 Friday to Sunday, fully redeemable on food and drink.

Sofitel Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah, daily 9am to 7pm, Dhs99 Mon to Thurs, Dhs150 Fri to Sun, 50 per cent off children. @sofitelalhamra

Ula, Movenpick Resort Al Marjan

This tropical escape on the shorefront of the Movenpick Al Marjan Island brings the boho-luxe beach club experience made famous in Dubai to Ras Al Khaimah. Pick between a plush lounger by the poolside or down on the beach where days are backdropped by the sound of the lapping ocean, and top up your tan in the stylish surrounds. On the menu, Mediterranean flavours and tropical drinks that give you those instant on-holiday feels await.

Ula, Movenpick Resort Al Marjan, Ras Al Khaimah, daily 9am to 7pm, Dhs150 with Dhs100 redeemable Mon to Fri, Dhs200 with Dhs100 redeemable Sat and Sun. ularasalkhaimah.com

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

A grand dame on Ras Al Khaimah’s luxury hotel scene, the golden beach at this resort is a glorious stretch of sand lined with loungers and cabanas that invites you to relax in barefoot luxury bliss. For Dhs200 in the week and Dhs250 on weekends, you get access to both the beach and the pool, as well as Dhs150 to redeem on the elevated poolside menu. Note: the beach will be closed for maintenance from January 13 to 26.

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, daily Dhs200 weekdays, Dhs250 weekends with Dhs150 redeemable. hilton.com

InterContinental Mina Al Arab

Retreat to the tranquil shores of this five-star escape, where the chilled waters of the infinity pool await. You’ll get pool, beach and health club access, where facilities including a sauna and a whirlpool await – to ensure you leave feeling totally relaxed. With all daycation rates, you’ll get Dhs100 back to spend on eats and treats at the ShaSha pool and beach bar from 12pm to 4pm.

InterContinental Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah, daily 8am to 7pm, Dhs200 with Dhs100 redeemable Mon to Thurs, Dhs350 with Dhs100 redeemable Fri to Sun, Dhs150 children aged five to 15. icrasalkhaimah.com

Fujairah

Address Beach Resort Fujairah

On the East Coast of Fujairah, Dubai-born Address Hotels brings its signature five-star luxury to a resort that’s perennially popular with staycationers. But even if you’re not checking-in, there’s access to the gorgeous pool and beach that leads out to the shimmering Indian Ocean available from Monday to Thursday, where you can dip between your lounger and the calm waters as you top up your tan. And if you want to relax to the max, there’s 20 per cent off spa services, too.

Address Beach Resort Fujairah, Mon to Thurs, 7am to sunset, Dhs150 adults, Dhs80 children. addresshotels.com

Sandy Beach Resort

Old-but-gold Sandy Beach Resort is the go-to spot for sun-soaked days embracing the natural beauty and array of watersports at Fujairah’s Snoopy Island. In recent years, they added a lovely infinity pool, where the edge looks to seamlessly meld into the golden sands of the beach beyond. Whether you’re hear to chill out or ramp it up with the array of thrilling activities on offer, day passes are Dhs130 for adults and Dhs80 for children on weekdays, and Dhs150 for adults and Dhs100 for children on weekends.

Sandy Beach Resort, Fujairah, daily 9am to 6pm, Dhs130 weekdays, Dhs150 weekends. sandybeach.ae

Ajman

The Oberoi Al Zorah

The grandeur of Oberoi Hotels meets the serene surrounds of Ajman’s mangroves at this luxe stay on the emirate’s shorefront. Popular for couples, families, golfers and spa enthusiasts, the pool pass is an opportunity to bliss out and relax by the calm waters, get your lengths in at the 85-metre lap pool, and dine on the array of crowd-pleasing plates and drinks from the pool bar. And if you’re bringing the little ones along, child rates also come with fully supervised access to the Little Voyagers kids club from 10.30am to 7pm.

The Oberoi Al Zorah, Ajman, daily 9am to 7pm, Dhs600 adults weekdays, Dhs500 adults weekends, Dhs250 child weekdays, Dhs300 child weekends. oberoihotels.com

Umm Al Quwain

Lumi Beach

A scenic, no-frills spot on the shorefront of The Beach Hotel in Umm Al Quwain, Lumi is a laidback beach club that’s perfect for cool and fun-filled beach days. In a space of white and cream macrame with wooden accents all around, choose to opt for a private pool to rent or sink your toes into the sand and make the most of a stunning daycation. Day rates are Dhs100, fully redeemable in the week and non-redeemable on weekends, with half-price rates for dogs and pets, so you can bring along your animal and human kids too.

Lumi Beach, The Beach Hotel Umm Al Quwain, daily 10am to 11pm, Dhs100 fully redeemable weekdays, Dhs100 weekends non-redeemable. @lumibeachuaq

Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain

An all-encompassing daycation for when you’re looking to leave skyscrapers and the urban jungle of the city behind, Vida Beach Resort in Umm Al Quwain is modern and colourful. The beautiful boutique beachfront resort offers daycations for Dhs150 on weekdays and Dhs200 on weekends, and as well as pool and beach access, you’ll get Dhs100 back to spend on lunch or drinks, plus access to the gym and 20 per cent off spa services. Bliss.

Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain, daily 9am to 6pm, Dhs150 weekdays with Dhs100 redeemable, Dhs200 weekends with Dhs100. vidahotels.com