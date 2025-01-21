The Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon 2025 takes place in a few weeks time…

Lace up your running shoes, and hit the carbs hard – the 2025 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon takes place on Saturday, February 1 and you could be in for a PB spree on those kilometre splits. Popularly known as the ‘World’s Fastest Half Marathon’ – it’s the perfect opportunity for you to capitalise on your training.

The course takes you along the golden, coral-shaped shores of Al Marjan Island. And, whilst your hammies might end up burning with the ferocity of neutron star, your soul will likely be salved by blue hues of the Arabian Gulf and the backdrop of the Jebel Jais Mountains. But why is the RAK 21k so fast? The pancake-flat course helps, but it’s also the environmental conditions – mild February temperatures, a firm sun-dried track, and every runner’s favourite race pack extra – a refreshing coastal breeze.

This 18th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon will once again include shorter distances for sprint and fun runners. Abridged options include a 10km Road Race, 5km Road Race and a 2km just-for-the-giggles jog.

Registration is priced from Dhs74, and you have until Jan 31 to sign up on the rakhalfmarathon.com website – but even if you’re not in a position (or disposition) to run your self, you can still head down on the day to cheer along the runners. Support crews make all the difference.

And if you are competing – whether you’re in it for the podium place, the post-race medal selfie, or simply the bragging rights of participating in the fastest half marathon on the planet, RAK – enjoy it.

21 or bust

The fastest ever half marathon was a run of 57 minutes and 30 seconds recorded in October of last year, by Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha in Valencia.

The fastest time at the RAK Marathon (the eighth-fastest in the world ever) was achieved by Samuel Wanjiru from Kenya, who clocked in with a time of just 58 minutes and 53 seconds.

Top club runners typically aim for a time of between 1:10 and 1:30 as a good time. Consistent leisure runners will often point to the magic two-hour barrier as their goal to beat. But the fact you’re doing it at all is a win in our eyes. Prep well, get a good night’s sleep, stay hydrated and lock it in. You’ve got this.

Al Marjan, Sat Feb 1 from 7am, from Dhs74 (half marathon is Dhs295). rakhalfmarathon.com

