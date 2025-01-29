Let the festivities begin…

The third edition of the Ramadan Souq is back, just in time for the Holy Month to start this year. Organised by the Dubai Municipality and located in the Old Municipality Street Square in the Grand Souq, Deira, the Ramadan Souq will run till February 22.

This is an exciting celebration of a wonderful time in the year, and is the perfect family friendly activity you can bring your whole family to honour the customs in preparation of Ramadan. Find here a variety of activities, and recreational, commercial, and cultural activations.

The aim of the market is to promote the rich history, culture and heritage of the traditional Dubai markets or souqs, as we know them, with the prime location of Old Dubai, where it all began. Everyone is welcome – tourists, residents, adults and children alike, with experiences tailored for all.

It’s also a great platform to discover local businesses and investors to showcase their products – they get to showcase their products and visitors can buy them at affordable prices. This is an opportunity to explore the historic Deira Souq, one of OG marketplaces of Dubai since when we were in the sand.

In the Ramadan Souq, the market features a variety of stalls operated by long-standing shopkeepers stocking traditional Ramadan supplies that you can explore and pick up. But shopping isn’t the only activity at the market. Visitors can enjoy live entertainment, interactive workshops, and plenty to keep their little ones busy.

Getting there…

Consider taking the Abra, a low-cost public transport option perfect to use in this weather. The boats are wholly traditional and offer a beautiful ride to the souq. You can hop on an Abra from either Al Fahidi or Al Shindagha stations to reach the Deira Old Souq.

From Al Fahidi Station to Deira Old Souq Station (and vice versa): 10am – 11am, 4.30pm – 5.30pm, 7pm – 8pm. From Al Shindagha Station to Deira Old Souq Station (and vice versa): 10am – 11am, 4.30pm – 5.30pm, 7pm – 8pm.

The Souq is open daily from 10am to 10pm until February 22, 2025. It ends just in time for Ramadan to start, so don’t miss out on this exciting cultural trip.

