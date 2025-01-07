It’s showtime…

While the highly-anticipated quartet of Coldplay shows is almost upon us, here are 5 great spots in Abu Dhabi where you can head for food and drink before it’s concert o’clock.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

Head to Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi on Muroor Road for a one-of-a-kind celebration of Coldplay’s big show at Urban Kitchen, on Saturday, January 11. Their delightful A Sky Full of Stars: A Coldplay Brunch Experience is tailor made to celebrate the band’s greatest hits, and you’ll be able to taste dishes from the A Sky Full of Greens salad bar, Clocks and Clams and Something Like Sushi stations, as you’re enveloped in shimmering lights and ethereal colours. You can also on sip on Coldplay-themed cocktails like the Yellow Sunrise and Paradise Punch.

Urban Kitchen, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Muroor Road, Saturday January 11, 1pm to 4pm. @dusitthaniabudhabi

The Sportsman’s Arms

Located right at Zayed Sports City, this popular American-Irish pub in the capital is known for its popular ladies night and happy hour deals, as well as brunch picks and superb steaks. Which makes it the ideal spot for when you’re hunting for great food and drink in the capital, mere steps away from the big show.

The Sportsman’s Arms, International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, 1pm to 10pm, Fridays, Dhs50. Tel: (0)2 447 1066. @sportsmanszsc

Victor’s Bar and Restaurant

Located at the Millennium Al Rawdah, Victor’s, known for its German and international picks as well as an extensive bar menu, is a nice spot for food and drink, and you’re able to walk to/from the Coldplay show venue in about 20 minutes (unless you overindulge). Options such as the Victors Burger (Dhs95) and Flammkuchen (Dhs75) will have you fueled and ready to enjoy.

Victor’s, Millennium Al Rawdah, Abu Dhabi, noon to 3.30am. @millenniumalrawdah

The Warehouse Wine & Tapas Bar

One of the capital’s favourite bars that’s known as much for for its superb wine and cheese picks as it is for its themed nights, The Warehouse Wine & Tapas bar is a sophisticated dining spot, located in the ADNEC end of town, with attractive offers pretty much every day of the week. If you’re staying at one of the many hotels in the area so you can attend the Coldplay show, this is a must visit, and it isn’t too far off from the venue.

Warehouse Wine & Tapas Bar, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, ADNEC area. Tel: (02) 307 5552. @thewarehouseabudhabi

Cooper’s

Cooper’s at the Park Rotana Abu Dhabi is a favourite among sports fans in the capital, especially when World Cup or Six Nations time comes around. It’s conveniently located at the Park Rotana, so you’ll want to head here for food and drink around showtime.

Cooper’s, Park Rotana Abu Dhabi, Sun to Wed noon to 2am, Thu to Sat noon to 3am. Tel: (0) 2 657 3325. @coopersabudhabi