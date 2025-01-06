Calling all pop culture fans…

Maybe it’s niche, maybe it’s not, but this January, the geeks can come out to play at Rove’s Geek Community Day at Rove Downtown.

One of the most playful hotel brands in Dubai has teamed up once again with Hobby Nation to bring us Volume 2 of the fub event. And as an added treat, this edition extends over two days on Saturday, January 18 and 19. If you missed last year’s event, all you need to know is that it’s a coming together of diverse communities from cosplay to gaming and modeler enthusiasts.

The best news? Entry is free, but you will need to register here.

Last year, over 1,000 of the country’s coolest geeks came together to enjoy the exciting activities and camaraderie among other geek communities.

This year, you can expect vendors selling Otaku collectibles and comic books, up-and-coming artists selling their unique artworks, and a gaming zone with video game tournaments, board games, and Dungeons and Dragons.

Think you know it all? There’s an iconic pop culture quiz night for some friendly competition. And of course… come dressed as one of your favourite characters and stand a chance to win the cosplay competition for a chance to walk home with a cool prize. It’s a perfect opportunity to show off your creativity and skill with the glue gun.

For the singers out there, there’s a captivating Karaoke Lounge—a beloved Japanese tradition. Sing along with your friends and compete with other fans to see your name in lights (aka, the top of the scoring board).

Get to prepping those costumes!

Visit here to register.

Vol.2 of Rove’s Geek Community Day x Hobby Nation, Rove Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, 12pm to 10pm on Jan 18 and 19, free to attend but registration is a must, @rovehotels

