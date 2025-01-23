Sponsored: Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites is literally serving up a treat…

Savor incredible dining with stunning views at Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites.

Are you a fan of sizzling steaks and classic roast dinners? Of course you are.

How about date and quiz nights? Check.

And what of trendy cocktails, live entertainment and stunning views overlooking Dubai’s waterfront? Come on in…

Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites is offering all this and more for eye-catching prices.

Asia meets Latin America for a eye-catching menu at the revamped Observatory Lounge, beautifully set on the hotel’s 52nd floor.

Drinks start from Dhs33 at Sundown Social nights, running from 4pm to 7pm from Sunday to Friday, where you’ll find signature cocktails, a selection of beverages and a DJ, all with a backdrop of gorgeous sunsets in view of the The Palm.

Every Wednesday from 6pm to 1am, you can enjoy free flowing house beverages for two hours with bites at its Femme Fusion nights, at Dhs195 for ladies and Dhs295 for gents.

On Saturday, kick your night off with the After Affair Party from 5pm to 8pm, at Dhs199 for ladies and Dhs249 for gents.

With three hours of great tunes, refreshing beverages, and non-stop vibes, you can keep the good times rolling.

Observatory Lounge, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Dubai Marina, Dubai, for bookings call 04 319 4795 or email eatatharbour@marriott.com, book here

Delicious steaks are on offer at Prime52, sister restaurant to the award-winning Prime68 at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, with panoramic views of the Dubai Marina skyline.

The rich flavours of Angus Tomahawk are on offer every Tuesday for Dhs695 for two from 6pm to 11pm, while on Wednesdays you can enjoy the chef’s selection of three steaks with a bottle of red wine or flight of Bourbon from 6pm to 11pm, for Dhs395.

And if you’re treating a special someone, head to Date Night Thursdays for a three-course menu at Dhs595, which includes a glass of bubbly.

Prime52, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Dubai Marina, Dubai, for bookings call 971 4 319 4791 or email eatatharbour@marriott.com, book here

Missing British food? Fret not. You can indulge in British dishes on a terrace with gorgeous views of the Dubai Marina, or sit beside an open kitchen at The Croft

Every Friday, the Best of British brunch is on offer from Dhs169, for food only, while the classic Sunday Roast starts at Dhs150, beginning at 12.30pm.

And if you fancy a challenge, you’ll find quiz nights from 7.30pm to 9.30pm every Thursday, where you can compete for prizes.

The Croft, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Dubai Marina, Dubai, for bookings call 971 4319 4791 or email eatatharbour@marriott, book here

Find out more at marriott.com

Images: Supplied