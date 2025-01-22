King Khan returns to Dubai…

Bollywood fans, take note. Shah Rukh Khan is in Dubai this weekend, and you can go meet him.

The Bollywood legend will be at Global Village UAE this Sunday, January 26, 2025. But he’s not just showing up to shop (well, he might…), but it’s to celebrate on stage for a milestone event. King Khan has been in the industry for three decades, and this is exactly what we all can come together and celebrate on the night.

The event takes place at the Main Stage in Global Village, and the celebrations begin at 8.30pm. However, this legend has a lot of fans and supporters, so if you want a good spot, you best arrive well in advance. (Also remember that since this is the weekend, Global Village UAE will already be quite buzzing. Factor in parking, travel time and queues.)

Shah Rukh Khan has appeared in over 95 films over his three-decade-long career and enjoys a fan base that cuts across ages and races. The actor is best known for his romantic roles in blockbuster hits including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Devdas, and My Name is Khan, amongst a host of other record-breaking hits.

Shah Rukh Khan is known and loved by Indians across the world, but the star even has a huge following in Europe, the Middle East and The Americas.

The Bollywood legend is no stranger to the UAE, having visited a number of times over the years. The Bollywood star was also the second person to receive a Dubai Star on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard in Downtown Dubai. He has even participated in tourism campaigns.

Fun fact: Shah Rukh Khan was also here in Sharjah in 2022 attending the Sharjah International Book Fair. He is an avid reader and has openly shared his interest in books. At the festival, he spoke about how he finds leisure in reading and how he uses it as a getaway during his hectic work schedule.

Where you’re there…

A visit to Global Village is never a waste of time. There is always something new to see or do, or a new cuisine to try, a new spot to shop at, or maybe you just want to head to the entertainment section and play some games or enjoy some rides.

For those looking to visit the newest upgrades at Global Village, there’s a brand-new Restaurant Plaza with 11 two-story restaurants offering global cuisine.

There are also four cultural pavilions to visit: Jordan, Iraq, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Each features a themed facade with an array of food stalls and shops inside.

The Railway Market and Floating Market have been transformed with fresh new concepts, and Fiesta Street has had some enhancements to give it an added wow factor for the new season.

Need to catch your breath? Global Village UAE also features green promenades with picnic-style benches throughout the space.

Oh, and yes, Dragon Lake returns with a new dragon, twice the size of last year’s where a laser show takes place.

Images: Getty Images, and supplied