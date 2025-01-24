Sponsored: Climb aboard La Catine’s soul train to the 70s…

Oh what a night… La Cantine du Faubourg is turning back the clock to the glitz, grooves, glamour and glitter of the ’70s and ’80s with its dazzling new themed night, Disco Inferno.

This soulful weekly soirée is seeped in the rich nostalgia of an iconic era… this is your one-way ticket to the golden age of disco – with, at time of writing, no time machine required.

With the dance floor beckoning, and the hair styled high – La Cantine wants to match your Le Freak. Get lost in the shimmer of sequins, the aesthetic flared trouser abundance, and the iconic sparkle of a disco ball every Thursday night.

Disco-ver a new kind of vibe

Whether you’re a diehard disco fan who has been bopping to Stayin’ Alive since it played on a reel-to-reel, or you just want to pay dutiful homage and let your Young Heart Run Free to one of music’s most eclectic electric, dance-forward periods, Disco Inferno invites you to embrace your inner Dancing Queen. Or indeed King.

Disco-ver refined food

While the beats are strictly vintage the food is, of course, très modern and as Super Fly as ever. La Cantine’s exquisite à la carte menu offers the finest French culinary delights that will keep you fuelled for a night of bougie boogying deep into the early hours.

Disco-ver your groove

Don your disco best – from polyester to platforms – and gather your grooviest gang. This isn’t just a theme night; it’s a full-blown glitter-laden celebration of an era that gave us nightlife as we know it today.

For one unforgettable evening each week, La Cantine du Faubourg transforms into Studio 54, Dubai edition. The energy is electric, the music iconic, and the vibes? Pure Saturday Night Fever.

So, dust off your dancing shoes, strike a Travolta pose, and prepare to disco down at La Cantine’s Disco Inferno – where the past gets a glamorous revival, and the night is Forever Young.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Emirates Towers, Thursday. @lacantinedubai

Images: Provided