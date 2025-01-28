Trove, the lively dining hotspot celebrated for its culinary creativity and commitment to fresh, high-quality ingredients, continues to enchant guests with its exceptional vegan offerings. Whether you’re a dedicated plant-based eater or just in search of lighter, wholesome dishes, Trove’s vegan menu strikes the perfect balance of flavor, texture, and nourishment.

Some signature vegan dishes that have captured the hearts (and taste buds) of diners include the vegan salad – a medley of baby asparagus, broccolini, baby corn, and rocket leaves, complemented by burnt orange, Kalamata olives, and crunchy granola. Finished with an acai honey and mustard dressing, this vibrant dish offers a satisfying burst of sweet, tangy, and savory flavors.

The cucumber avocado salad combines creamy avocado and crisp cucumber with spring onion, miso paste, and a jalapeño kick, all dressed in rice vinegar. Topped with sesame seeds and croutons, it’s a harmonious mix of textures and flavors.

The homemade hummus with sweet potato is a rich, velvety hummus crafted from chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and cumin, paired with roasted sweet potato. This dish is a smooth, savory delight perfect for sharing, while the guacamole with cajun-spiced tortilla bread is a bold twist on the classic, this guacamole features smashed avocado, pickled onion, and fresh coriander, served with Cajun-seasoned tortilla bread for a spicy crunch.

For a sweet treat, the vegan healthy matcha tart is a decadent yet light dessert. Featuring a crust of oats, almond, and cocoa filled with a creamy cashew matcha base, it’s topped with fresh figs, berries, and a side of refreshing coconut sorbet.

Trove’s dedication to delivering flavorful, plant-forward dishes continues to set it apart as a dining destination that truly has something for everyone.

Trove, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, daily, 10am to 12am, Tel: (0) 4 123 4567, @thetrove

Images: Supplied