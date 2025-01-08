Sponsored: Villa Sélène is a fresh breeze of Mediterranean culinary flair…

Villa Sélène is a love letter to the Mediterranean. Here, the unhurried charm of the French Riviera meets the soulful simplicity of Italian cuisine, with a menu that unfolds in sun-warmed vignettes of laidback coastal living.

It’s food that quietly captivates – perfectly executed, effortlessly elegant, and steeped in deep European authenticity. Whether it’s a generous platter shared amongst friends or a dish designed to be savoured in solitude, Villa Sélène balances refinement with an easy, uncontrived warmth.

It’s anchored in the serene green embrace of Yas Links Abu Dhabi, open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night lounging. Designed to provide a calming, sophisticated space for adults and families, Villa Sélène opens the door to a new leisure legacy on Yas Island.

What’s On the menu?

The culinary highlights of Villa Sélène include a cleverly curated raw bar with ceviches, crudo, carpaccio and tartare, oysters and octopus, salmon, scallop and beef.

There are fresh Mediterranean garden salads, a selection of precision-grilled gastronomy, pasta and risotto, duck breast and veal Milanese.

You’ll find compelling vegan options, a connoisseur’s collection of craft cocktails, alongside more casual bites, sides and starters.

Yas Links Abu Dhabi Open daily: 6.30am to midnight. viyagolf.com. @villaselene.yaslinks

Images: provided