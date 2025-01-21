The move will ease traffic congestion…

New restrictions will be in effect on the UAE capital’s roads beginning January 27, that will be applicable to heavy vehicles in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Mobility (formerly the Integrated Transport Centre or ITC) announced earlier this week that in a bid to ease traffic congestion and aid road safety, heavy vehicles such as trucks and tankers would not be allowed to use the roads during peak traffic hours. If you’ve ever been stuck behind a heavy vehicle crawling at 60km/h on a 100km/h zone, you’ll know why that’s a big deal.

Images: What’s On archive, Unsplash

So Mondays to Thursdays from 6.30am to 9am (which is typically Abu Dhabi’s morning rush hour), as well as from 3pm to 7pm, and then on Fridays from 6.30am to 9am and 11am to 1pm, you won’t need to share the road with heavy vehicles. The move will reportedly also aim to “protect infrastructure from wear and tear”.

The above initiative is also being implemented in neighbouring emirates, with road freight accounting for a sizeable portion of traffic congestion.

While all of the above means you’ll be able to move along on Abu Dhabi’s roads smoothly during rush hour, motorists are consistently reminded to drive under the speed limit, abide by all traffic rules and follow safe driving practices.

@ad_mobility