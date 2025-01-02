The cool and blustery start to 2025 is set to continue…

With a UAE low of 3.5ºC recorded in Ras Al Khaimah this morning, it’s fair to say that 2025 has got off to a chilly start. But how long can we expect to see this refreshing snap to continue?

#أقل_درجة_حرارة سجلت على الدولة صباح هذا اليوم 3.5 درجة مئوية في جبل جيس (رأس الخيمة) الساعة 07:45 بالتوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات.#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning was 3.5 °C in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 07:45 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/xUAM2zJCHd — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) January 2, 2025

The next five days

It might be time to bring the full hoodie collection into rotation with a continuation of cooler weather, cloud cover and a biting breeze.

Fair, cloudy and mild weather conditions look set to continue for the rest of the week, with the possibility of some light rainfall.

Coastal temperatures could dip as low as 12º, but the strong winds look likely to die down as we move into the weekend.

What’s the coldest it’s ever been in the UAE?

An ambient outdoor temperature of 25ºC constitutes an unbearable heatwave in most of Northern Europe, with trainlines combusting, wild market spikes for cola-flavoured ice pops and a barbecue-led extinction of garage forecourt charcoal. But here in the UAE, we’ve become accustomed to conditions a few notches further up the mercury stick.

The coldest temperature ever recorded in the UAE was just -2ºC, in January 2021 — and perhaps most surprisingly, it was observed by meteorological equipment based in Raknah, Al Ain — which is not halfway up a mountain, this is a low-lying area.

That was the first time since records began, that temperatures in the UAE have breached the zero degrees barrier (yes we know, outside of your office) and points to more evidence of an evolving climate in the region.

Image credit: @jyo_john_mulloor via Instagram