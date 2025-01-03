Who ordered the cold shower..?

The latest five-day forecast from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) includes rain, rough seas and moderate winds. Although the old-fashioned weather monitoring method of looking through your window, has probably already cleared that up for you today.

And whilst there’s been a chilly bite in the air in the coastal areas of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, it’s positively Arundellian up in the mountains of Ras Al Khaimah with a recorded temp of just 2.2ºC.

But how long will this wet wintery weather continue?

The NCM’s forecast suggests the light-to-moderate rainfall should wrap up over the course of Friday, with a humid start to the mornings throughout the weekend, and a gradual increase in temperatures from Monday.

Although the freak April floods of 2024 are still fresh in the memory, January is typically the peak month for rainfall in the UAE with an average precipitation of 19mm.

During last year’s record-breaking spring floods, the NCM reported 254mm fell in less than a 24 hour period.in Al Ain’s Khatm Al Sahkla area.

