Who ordered the cold shower..?

The latest five-day forecast from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) includes rain, rough seas and moderate winds. Although the old-fashioned weather monitoring method of looking through your window, has probably already cleared that up for you today.

And whilst there’s been a chilly bite in the air in the coastal areas of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, it’s positively Arundellian up in the mountains of Ras Al Khaimah with a recorded temp of just 2.2ºC.

#أقل_درجة_حرارة سجلت على الدولة صباح هذا اليوم 2.2 درجة مئوية في جبل جيس (رأس الخيمة) الساعة 06:45 بالتوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning was 2.2 °C in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 06:45 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/jI9ReblIjv — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) January 3, 2025

But how long will this wet wintery weather continue?

The NCM’s forecast suggests the light-to-moderate rainfall should wrap up over the course of Friday, with a humid start to the mornings throughout the weekend, and a gradual increase in temperatures from Monday.

Although the freak April floods of 2024 are still fresh in the memory, January is typically the peak month for rainfall in the UAE with an average precipitation of 19mm.

During last year’s record-breaking spring floods, the NCM reported 254mm fell in less than a 24 hour period.in Al Ain’s Khatm Al Sahkla area.

