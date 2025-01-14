Take a walk…

The weather’s been incredible these past few weeks, with Abu Dhabi enjoying one of its best winters in years. So it should come as no surprise that the emirate’s many walking routes are populated with those in pursuit of better health, or just those of us that enjoy the great outdoors. Here’s 5 great spots where you can go for a walk in Abu Dhabi.

Where: Al Maryah Island

Why: Because you’ll be strolling along one of the capital’s biggest and best retail and lifestyle destinations, The Galleria Al Maryah Island. Enjoy unparalleled views of the Al Maryah Canal, and if you need to fuel up while you’re getting your steps in on this gorgeous 5.4km stretch, there’s options you can walk into in your trainers mere steps away. It’s also home to great sunset views.

Where: Al Qana

Why: This unique waterfront destination in Abu Dhabi runs along some of the capital’s newer eats, with several of them being crowned winners at the prestigious What’s On Abu Dhabi awards. You’re also mere steps away from a cinema theater, and one of the capital’s biggest attractions, The National Aquarium. Ideal for a leisurely stroll by yourself, with the family, or on date night.

Where: Abu Dhabi Corniche

Why: Whether you’re a lifelong resident of the UAE capital, someone that’s just made Abu Dhabi your home, or are just visiting, the Abu Dhabi Corniche is one of the capital’s most beloved spots. It’s an endless walkway that’s right off the main road, and you’ll pass retail options such as Marina Mall, while also catching stunning views of the Qasr Al Watan, and one of the most luxurious properties in the world, the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. Abu Dhabi Corniche is home to several activations in the cooler months, as well as the beloved Mother of the Nation festival. Across the street lie some of the capital’s most recognizable skyscrapers, including the Etihad Towers.

Where: Mamsha Al Saadiyat

Why: This is one of the coolest spots in Abu Dhabi, on an island that’s been voted the region’s best beach location. Mamsha is home to several exciting restaurants including a slew of cool new concepts, all on Saadiyat Island. It’s also home to Soul Beach, and master developers Al Dar will likely be in the process of building the next big attraction when you visit. Enjoy views of glorious white sand and glittering turquoise waters when you choose to stroll along this strip, and end your evening with a memorable meal at one of the area’s finest eats.

Where: Yas Bay Waterfront

Why: In addition to being the capital’s entertainment hub, Yas Bay Waterfront also brings you glittering sunsets, especially from Pier 31. Again, you could get distracted by an impressive selection of restaurants and bars, but head over on an evening when the island isn’t hosting a record-busting show and you’ll feel a placid charm that’s hard to replace.