Chase the setting sun…

While Abu Dhabi’s entertainment calendar is peerless at the minute, at the end of the day, we’re all about the simple things. Here are 5 West-facing locations in Abu Dhabi to catch great sunset views.

Yas Bay Waterfront

One of the capital’s favourite spots whether you’re there for dining, entertainment, shows, or a night out, take a second away from it all and stand by or stroll along Pier 31. We caught this sunset the other evening, and it should come as great news that two new beaches are on the way.

@yasbayuae

La Cocinna

Located at Bal Al Nojoum’s Hudayriyat Island location, this cute spot is ideal for those family days out, or if you want to disconnect from it all and enjoy a peaceful evening while taking in those views.

@babalnojoum_hudayriyat

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Whether you plan to flop down at their beach club, dine al fresco at one of their prized eats, or simply stroll on the private beach, you’ll catch those incredible sunset views at one of the world’s most luxurious properties here.

@mo_emiratespalace

Anantara Qasr Al Sarab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anantara Qasr Al Sarab (@anantaraqasralsarab)

Watch the Abu Dhabi sun dip in record time amid the sprawling dunes of Liwa, from this regal property that’s played host to several big-budget movie productions.

@anantaraqasralsarab

Louvre Abu Dhabi

While you might only be able to catch the sun for a fleeting second while you’re at Louvre Abu Dhabi, what’s just as gorgeous is watching the iconic structure’s dome getting bathed in that orange glow.

@louvreabudhabi

Media: What’s On archives, Instagram