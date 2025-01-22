Sponsored: Get ready to play, the O beach way…

O Beach Dubai is where the city’s pulse meets Ibiza’s energy. From the Ibiza-inspired beats to the energy that builds with every hour, this is where the party finds its rhythm, and the good times never stop.

From all-day parties to chilled-out Sundays, here’s why O Beach should be at the top of your list.

KISSTORY Saturdays

If you like your weekends with a side of throwback anthems and feel-good vibes, the legendary KISSTORY event is your Saturday soundtrack. Running from 11am, this iconic event serves up the best in classic hits with a mix of upbeat tracks that’ll keep you grooving all day. With O Beach’s unrivalled entertainment setting, the party kicks off, making it a can’t-miss start to your weekend.

O brunch

At 1pm on Saturdays, O Beach kicks things up with the O-Brunch, hosted by the Secret Parties. It’s not your standard brunch – this is where the party continues, with great food, flowing drinks, and a buzzing atmosphere that’ll set the tone for the day. Whether you’re brunching with friends or simply soaking in the beats, the O-Brunch is the midday celebration that blends gourmet bites with an electric vibe.

After brunch

Why let the fun end after brunch? Whether you’re keeping the party rolling or just joining the action, O Beach Dubai’s After Brunch offer welcomes all every Friday and Saturday at 5pm. With signature performances, the music keeps pumping and the crowd stays alive, offering the perfect way to turn up the energy until late.

Sunday Muse Ladies’ Day

Ladies, Sundays are for you. O Beach’s revamped Muse Ladies’ Day offers unlimited premium drinks, VIP access to poolside beds, and a delicious main course – all for just Dhs195. It’s the ultimate way to wind down the weekend with friends, indulge in a little luxury, and enjoy a lively atmosphere that keeps the weekend feeling fresh.

O Beach, Habtoor Grand Hotel Beach Front, Al Seyahi St, Dubai Marina, 11am til late Thursday to Sunday. O-Brunch 1pm to 5pm Saturdays, soft Dhs295, house Dhs395, Teachers and Cabin Crew Premium package for Dhs395, premium package Dhs445, Ladies Day (Muse) 12pm to 4pm Sundays Dhs195, After Brunch party 5pm to 8pm, Fridays and Saturdays Dhs100. Tel: (0) 52 858 0464. obeachdubai.com

Images: Supplied