Expect changes in timing for the Dubai Tram, marine transport, and public buses, too…

The Holy Month of Ramadan is set to begin over the weekend, and we can expect a few changes to take place around the city, including timing changes to public transportation, including the Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) made the official announcement to the revised timing in an official notice.

Dubai Metro

The Dubai Metro timings for both the Red Line and Green Line over the Holy Month of Ramadan in Dubai are as follows:

Monday to Thursday: 5am to 12am (midnight)

Friday: 5am to 1am (the following day)

Saturday: 5am to 12am (midnight)

Sunday: 8am to 12am (midnight)

*Minimum top-up on nol cards to increase from March*

Dubai Tram

The timings for the Dubai Tram are as follows:

Monday to Saturday: 6am to 1am (the following day)

Sunday: 9am to 1am (the following day)

For timings regarding the Dubai Public Buses, RTA urged users to check the S’hail App, and the marine transport schedule can be found here.

Do note, Customer Happiness Centres timings will also change over the Holy Month of Ramadan, with the Smart Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Kifaf, and RTA’s Head Office operating 24/7 as usual.

Things to know over Ramadan

If you’re new to the UAE, make sure you visit our quick, handy Ramadan Guide here.

You can go through our iftars and suhoors guide here to celebrate with loved ones, and don’t forget to visit at least one of the gorgeous Ramadan majlis and tents.

For more entertainment rooted in heritage, witness these iftar cannon dotted across the city.

And of course, there are plenty of Ramadan markets around where you can shop and enjoy some delicious bites. For shoppers, there are loads of ways to save with shopping deals across the city.

PS. For you Global Village fans, the family entertainment park has extended its hours over Ramadan.

Images: Unsplash and RTA