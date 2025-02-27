This shows the importance of forgiveness and tolerance…

On February 27, 2025, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the release of 1,295 prisoners from correctional institutions across the UAE as reported by Emirates News Agency (WAM). His Highness has also pledged to settle any financial obligations incurred as part of the inmates’ sentences in a gesture marking the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The release of prisoners reflects the UAE’s humanitarian efforts and the commitment to offering inmates a fresh start, especially alleviating the hardships faced by their families, and fostering stability within their households and the community. It signifies the importance of forgiveness, tolerance and also aims to bring joy to the inmates’ loved ones during Ramadan.

The last release of prisoners was ahead of the Eid Al Etihad when UAE President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan ordered the release of 2,269 prisoners.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It’s a time when Muslims around the world abstain from eating, drinking and smoking between sunrise and sunset. Lasting around a month, it marks the time when the Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

If you are new to the UAE, you might want to check out our guide to Ramadan.

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, the private and public sectors work a reduced number of hours. There are things happening in Ramadan too that you should not miss. One longstanding tradition you do not want to miss is the Ramadan iftar cannons which you can find across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. There are also fireworks in various locations during the Holy Month.

Images: Archive