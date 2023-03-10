UAE announces reduced working hours for Ramadan 2023
Timings for the public sector announced…
Ramadan 2023 is expected to fall in March this year, with the first day forecasted to fall on Thursday, March 23, 2023. During Ramadan, both the private and the public sector work reduced hours and the UAE government has just announced the reduced working hours for the public sectors in the country.
During Ramadan, Federal government entities will work from 9am to 2.30pm from Monday to Thursday, and for three hours from 9am to 12pm on Fridays.
The change in work hours for the public sector has only been announced thus far. As soon as we get an update on the work timings for the private sector, we will update this article, so be sure to bookmark it.
You might also like
We’re not sure yet of the exact dates of Ramadan, as this is dependent on the moon sighting.
What is Ramadan?
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It’s a time when Muslims around the world abstain from eating, drinking and smoking between sunrise and sunset.
Lasting around a month, it marks the time when the Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). Extra tarawih prayers are performed throughout Ramadan and each evening 1/30th of the holy book is recited. By the end of Ramadan, many observers have read the entire Qur’an.
Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which are the foundation of the religion. The pillars are the framework by which Muslims everywhere live, and Ramadan is considered the holiest time in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for prayer, reflection and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.
Images: Getty Images