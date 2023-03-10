Timings for the public sector announced…

Ramadan 2023 is expected to fall in March this year, with the first day forecasted to fall on Thursday, March 23, 2023. During Ramadan, both the private and the public sector work reduced hours and the UAE government has just announced the reduced working hours for the public sectors in the country.

During Ramadan, Federal government entities will work from 9am to 2.30pm from Monday to Thursday, and for three hours from 9am to 12pm on Fridays.

The change in work hours for the public sector has only been announced thus far. As soon as we get an update on the work timings for the private sector, we will update this article, so be sure to bookmark it.

We’re not sure yet of the exact dates of Ramadan, as this is dependent on the moon sighting.

What is Ramadan?