Private sector employees will work two hours less than their normal working day…

Last week, the authorities announced that the UAE public sector will work for reduced hours throughout the holy month of Ramadan 2023. Now, we can also confirm that the private sector will work reduced hours as well.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has just announced that private-sector employees in the UAE will also have their work hours reduced by two hours throughout Ramadan 2023.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced a reduction of 2 working hours per day for all employees in the private sector in the UAE during the holy month of Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/ukHWkyo19h — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) March 13, 2023

In a tweet, the MOHRE stated, ‘The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced a reduction of 2 working hours per day for all employees in the private sector in the UAE during the holy month of Ramadan.’

During Ramadan, Federal government entities will work from 9am to 2.30pm from Monday to Thursday, and for three hours from 9am to 12pm on Fridays.

Ramadan 2023 is expected to fall in March this year, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the board of directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society. Al Jarwan forecasted it to fall on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Remember, the exact dates of Ramadan will be dependent on the moon sighting and will be announced in the coming weeks.

What is Ramadan?