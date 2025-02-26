Noteworthy ways to truly experience the Holy Month…

Ramadan in Dubai: Ramadan is just around the corner, and while most of us are looking forward to the reduced working hours, there are so many unique things to look forward to doing in Dubai.

Here are 7 unmissable things to do over the Holy Month of Ramadan in Dubai

Do some good

The Holy Month of Ramadan is the month of giving, and here in the UAE there are several initiatives you can donate, be it your time or money. Whether its a monetary charity, stocking up a Ramadan fridge, or joining initiatives to support those in need, giving back during Ramadan provides spiritual benefits, and you will be helping those who really are in need.

See a Ramadan Cannon

A Ramadan Cannon is something everyone has to witness, be it once every Ramadan or even once in a lifetime. If you didn’t know, the Ramadan Cannon is fired as a signal that the sun has set and that the day’s fast has ended. It is a tradition that has stood the test of time, and in the city, Dubai Police has expanded the experience, announcing seven new locations for iftar cannons, bringing the total to 17 spots across the emirate. The fixed location this year is Expo City Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Festival City, Uptown, Madinat Jumeirah, DAMAC Hills, and Hatta Guest House.

Read more here.

Visit a mosque

When you think of a mosque that has an open-door policy in the UAE, you will instantly think of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. The stunning white mosque welcomes close to 50,000 worshippers daily. But in Dubai, you can also visit the Jumeirah Mosque – the iconic mosque on Jumeirah Beach Road. The Grand Jumeirah Mosque first opened back in 1979 and was a gift from the Late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the former Ruler of Dubai and father of the current Ruler of Dubai, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. This architectural treasure has grown to be one of the emirates’ most loved landmarks for its interactive Open Doors. Open Minds program. You will have to pay Dhd40 for the guide, but it includes refreshment and all majlis activities.

The tour timings change over Ramadan, so be sure to find out all the details here before you visit.

Tuck into an iftar and suhoor

Iftar is the meal eaten after sunset during the Holy Month Ramadan, and a suhoor is the meal eaten before dawn, after which people fast until after sunset. But the meals are restricted to just Muslims, with doors opening to everyone to try. Across the city, restaurants open their doors with iftar and suhoor menus offering a variety of cuisines, so there are options for everyone. Go with friends, family or a loved one and observe the Holy Month in this multi-cultural country.

You can find over 120 iftar and suhoor options in Dubai in our guide here.

Dine at a Ramadan tent or Majlis

There are more than enough iftars and suhoors in Dubai to tick off over Ramadan. But for a luxurious treat and a hike of likes on your Instagram, you must visit a gorgeous Ramadan majlis and tents. Ramadan tents or majlis areerected during the month of Ramadan for people to eat their meal, and there are some stunning ones popping up across Dubai in March.

Visit this link here for the top 12 gorgeous Ramadan tents and majlises in Dubai

Shop at a Ramadan market

Packed with plenty of activities for the whole family, inside these Ramadan Markets, you will find plenty of shopping opportunities, food, and entertainment. There are several that pop up across the city, but ones that just have to be on the top of your list include the Ramadan District at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Hai Ramadan at Expo, and Ramadan & Eid Wonder Souq at Global Village. PS. Globby V fans, over the Holy Month, Global Village has extended its hours. You can find all the details here.

Come together with others to see the fireworks

One of the best things one can witness in this city is probably a firework display. Over the Holy Month of Ramadan, we can expect a number of enchanting fireworks to take place across different locations in Dubai as everyone comes together to mark the occasion. At the moment, we know that the fireworks take place over the weekends at Al Seef Dubai, Dubai Festival City, and Bluewaters Dubai over the Holy Month.

Find out the date and timing details here.