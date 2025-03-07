Wellness trends in Dubai just got cooler…

If there’s one thing Dubai does well, it’s staying ahead of the curve – especially when it comes to health and wellness trends. The city’s taking a more holistic (and way more fun) approach to feeling good; less solo treadmill time, more community, recovery, mindful movement, and social wellness clubs that are more about connection than kale smoothies. Here are 7 wellness trends in Dubai 2025 and ways to feel your best.

Outdoor Yoga

Dubai’s winter months bring the kind of weather that makes us want to be outdoors all the time. The best outdoor yoga in Dubai scene is in full swing, and there’s no better time to take your practice outside. Whether you’re stretching by the sea, flowing in a garden, or moving with the city skyline as your backdrop, these sessions offer space to breathe, move, and reset. If you’re looking for the best outdoor yoga in Dubai, there’s no shortage of stunning locations to do it and no better way to embrace strength and community than by stepping onto the mat. If this is your scene, check out our roundup of the best outdoor Yoga classes in Dubai to try.

Floating yoga and pilates

Floating yoga and Pilates are taking workouts to the next level – literally. Exercising on water challenges your balance, strengthens your core, and makes every movement more intentional. And now, there’s a new way to try it in Dubai, with skyline views that make it even better. Address Beach Resort has just launched floating yoga and Pilates sessions in its infinity pool, adding a serious wow factor to your flow. Held twice a month at Zeta Seventy Seven, the classes offer a mix of movement and mindfulness with stunning views of the city. The best part? Your Dhs377 booking includes two hours of pool access.

Zeta Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR, two Thursdays per month (dates TBA), 8-9am or 9-10am, priced at Dhs377 (includes one class + two hours of pool access). @zetaseventyseven @addressbeachresort

Social wellness clubs

Social wellness clubs are on the rise in Dubai, and it’s clear why. These spots are all about creating a space where you can recharge, reset, and connect with like-minded people. They focus on more than just fitness – think infrared saunas, rainforest-inspired ice baths, mindful movement, and other recovery rituals that have real benefits for your body and mind. If this sounds like your vibe, check out Rē, Peaq, and Seven.

Reformer Pilates

Reformer Pilates has been having a moment in Dubai – and for good reason. The mix of controlled movements, resistance, and core engagement makes it a game-changer for strength, flexibility, and posture. It’s low-impact but seriously effective, which is why more studios are popping up across the city. If you’re looking to get into it, check out places like Strong, Revive, and Cima.

Personal training

Personal training has always been around, but the demand is higher than ever. With everyone realising that no two bodies are the same, more people are opting for one-on-one coaching to get tailored workouts, focused guidance, and faster results. Whether it’s strength building, mobility work, or injury prevention, a personalised approach makes all the difference. If you’re thinking about levelling up your training, sign up for PT-led sessions by Katy Conroy, Jamie Hammond, Ellie Stevens.

Outdoor run clubs

Running solo is cool, but there’s something about a group that pushes you further. Dubai’s outdoor run clubs are turning morning miles into social meet-ups, bringing together people who want to move, connect, and make exercise feel less like a chore. If you’re looking for a new way to move, this might be it.

Two to check out:

Feels x Humantra

Start your weekend with a sunrise run, good vibes, and a free post-run drink from Feels to keep you fueled.

Kite Beach, Saturdays, 6am-7am

Feels x The Uncommon Club

A weekly run meets wellness hangout, with community vibes, recovery perks, and Ounass activations popping up throughout the year.

Kite Beach, Thursdays

Advanced wellness treatments

Dubai has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to advanced wellness treatments, but now it’s diving into the world of biohacking – a futuristic approach to optimizing health, energy, and performance using cutting-edge science and technology. From Cryotherapy to red light therapy, check out our roundup of the most advanced wellness treatments in Dubai.

Images: Supplied