Learn from the best at these pilates studios in Dubai…

Whether you’re looking to try reformer pilates for the first time or take your skills to the next level, we’ve got you covered.

The full-body, low-impact workout has a long list of mental and physical benefits. Especially when it involves the reformer machines (which you’ve likely seen all over Instagram).

Ready to start sculpting? Here are some of the best places to take pilates classes in Dubai…

Coming soon: Strong

Set to open in early January is Strong, an Aussie born Pilates studio with over 50 global locations. For their Middle East debut, they’re opening at Triple 777 centre in Jumeirah 3, bringing their signature 45-minute workouts to a chic and sophisticated new studio space. Strong’s signature sessions blend pilates, strength training and low-impact cardio into a 45-minute, full body session, which takes place on Rowformers and Rideformers. Founding memberships start from Dhs1,050.

Strong, Triple 777, Wasl Road, Jumeirah, opening January. @strong_jumeirah

REVIVE

REVIVE Pilates Studio is a premier wellness destination located in Jumeirah Golf Estates that offers dynamic classes to enhance strength, flexibility, and overall rejuvenation. Specialising in Reformer Pilates, REVIVE combines state-of-the-art equipment with tailored guidance to deliver effective and transformative workouts for both seasoned Pilates enthusiasts and beginners. Designed to maximize your results, all classes are designed to help attendees learn the Six Principles of Pilates: Concentration, Control, Centering, Flow, Precision, an Breathing. From the flow and stretch classes designed for beginners, to the full-body burn that’s for the seasoned Pilates-goer, there are diverse classes available at the chic studio during mornings through to evening.

REVIVE, Fairways – First Floor, Jumeirah Golf Estates, 6am to 9pm weekdays, 6am to 1pm weekends. Tel: (0)52 674 1822. revive-pilates.com

CIMA

CIMA is the first women’s-only holistic wellness space in the JVC neighbourhood, specialising in mat, reformer and aerial Pilates. Located in an unassuming residential building is a spacious centre with three studios: the Reformer Studio, comprising eight state-of-the-art Merrithew beds, with a choice of beginner, intermediate and all-level classes. Then there’s the Aerial Studio, and the Wellness Studio for yoga, mat and barre. It’s a calming space, but you can expect a tough workout designed to tone, stretch, and lengthen, with knowledgeable instructors on hand – we love Aussie Freyja Rampe’s killer sessions – to offer individual adjustments to ensure everyone is getting the most out of the class. Redeem your free class by registering online.

Binghatti Crescent, JVC. Mon to Fri 7am to 10pm, Sat and Sun 8am to 5pm. Tel: (0)52 689 0628. cima.uae

Tula

This studio in Springs Souk wins the prize for most varied class offerings, including reformer Pilates, barre Pilates, aerial Pilates, Pilates Motr (which, judging by images online, is a new gadget that’s part foam roller, part resistance trainer), pre- and post-natal Pilates, athletic reformer (featuring a jump board), and private sessions on a Cadillac – the crème de la crème of Pilates carriages. Classes are small and focused, and taken by friendly teachers who emanate a true passion for Pilates.

Springs Souk, Mon to Fri 6.30am to 8pm, Sat 8am to 5pm, Sun 10am to 7pm, Dhs269 (trial three classes), Dhs175 (single class). Tel: (0)55 474 0012. @tula.studios

Flex Studio

Located within Al Sufouh, Flex Studio offers small group reformer Pilates classes limited to four people, allowing individual coaching. The studio, which already has branches across Saudi Arabia, has been designed to create a sense of calm – though that’s not to say classes are easy. Their sessions offer a full body, low impact workout, using lighter weights to tone arms and abs, and heavier springs to sculpt hips and glutes.

Al Sufouh Suites, Floor A, Al Noor Street, Al Sufouh, Dhs200 (single class). Tel: (0)50 109 8345. @flexstudio_uae

Reform Athletica

Reform Athletica was first founded in Jumeirah back in 2018 and has since been providing Dubai’s fitness enthusiasts with their brow-sweating, leg-shaking workouts. Known for their fun-yet-challenging workouts in a homely, welcoming environment, the boutique studio has now opened its second branch in the prestigious ICD Brookfield Place. The art-filled space features two large multifunction studios, private training rooms, a café serving fresh coffee and smoothies, and changing facilities. Choose from six different classes including their signature pilates, inspired by Reform Method and Microform, HIIT classes, Kettlebells and TRX, deep stretch, Vinyasa yoga, and more.

Reform Athletica, Jumeirah and DIFC. Tel:(0)4 323 3670. reformathletica.com

Posture

Posture promises a mind-body-soul experience offering reformer, cadillac, and mat pilates for all levels. With two locations in Dubai – Palm Jumeirah and Downtown – the Balearic-style studio honors the original style of Joseph Pilates and has a strong focus on form and core, rather than simply burning calories, and an emphasis on strength and mobility in all their signature classes. The packages start from Dhs150 per class, Dhs1,300 for ten classes, or first-timers can get two classes for Dhs150.

Posture, Palm Jumeirah and Downtown Dubai. Tel:(0)58 580 7256. thisisposture.com / @thisisposture

Blended Wellness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jessica casalegno ◬ (@jess.casa)

This wellness destination located on the Palm features a spa, a gym, pilates studio, a hair and beauty salon, and the UAE’s first traditional Russian Banya, all under one roof. With a focus on more than just external improvements, Blended Within concentrates on slowing down and focusing on you. With daily reformer pilates classes, you can choose from upper body and core, lower body and core, or full body. Packages start from Dhs600 for five classes or Dhs1,100 for 10 classes.

Blended Wellness, Dukes The Palm, A Royal Hideaway Resort, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 423 8313. blendedwellness.com

Cultivate

Homegrown, family-run fitness space Cultivate is located just off Al Wasl Road in Al Safa 2. Open from Monday to Saturday, the space is all about reconnecting with your mind and body. Reformer pilates packages start from Dhs153 per class or Dhs1,260 for ten classes. Those who’d rather private sessions with a PT can book a consultation to create a bespoke schedule. As well as reformer and mat pilates, Cultivate offers yoga, HIIT, cross fit, and circuit training classes. You can find the November schedule on their website.

Chacaron Cultivate Fitness Club, 775B Al Wasl Road , Al Safa 2, Dubai. Tel:(0)50 116 3483. cultivate.fit / @cultivatedubai

Mojo Pilates

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reformer Pilates & Juice Bar (@mojopilates)

Located in Media City, Mojo Pilates fuses traditional reformer pilates methods and strength training for a killer full-body workout that will leave your legs shaking. All of the classes are synchronised to your latest tunes, and you can even request your favourite songs when you book a class. Make sure to enjoy a post-workout smoothie at the juice bar. Classes are priced at Dhs75 and the first trial is free.

Mojo Pilates, Concord Tower, Dubai Media City. Tel:(0)4 360 3399. @mojopilates

PAD Fitness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAD: Pilates & Dance (@thepaddxb)

This cosy boutique fitness studio in The Greens focuses on two workouts: pilates and dance. Offering a range of different classes from reformer pilates to Cadillac pilates, PAD aims to strengthen your core, improve flexibility, and heighten body awareness. Classes are priced at Dhs170, Dhs1,550 for ten classes, and you can get the first trial session for free.

PAD Fitness, Onyx Tower, The Greens, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 2941745. thepadfitness.com

Real Pilates

Real Pilates is a sanctuary in the city with state-of-the-art pilates equipment, STOTT-qualified instructors, and an extensive class list across equipment pilates, mat, pilates, yoga, and barre. With multiple locations including JLT, Jumeirah, and Meydan, the mind-body studio offers flexible packages starting from Dhs125 per class, Dhs1,060 for ten classes, or newcomers can get five classes for Dhs310.

Real Pilates. Multiple locations: Meydan, JLT, and Jumeirah. Tel:(0)4 458 5399. real-pilates.com / @realpilates

Yoga La Vie

Yoga La Vie takes a contemporary approach to pilates based on the Joseph Pilates method. Get ready to strengthen your core and increase your flexibility with the thoughtful instructors who will take you through each exercise no matter what your fitness level is. Located on Golden Mile, Palm Jumeirah, the studio also offers barre and yoga classes for both men and women, starting from Dhs126, Dhs1,134 for ten classes package, and your first trial class is free.

Golden Mile Galleria, Building 2, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 4477087. yogalaviedubai.com /@yogalavie

Studio14

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Studio14 (@studio14.ae)

Studio14 is a boutique eco-friendly studio in Jumeirah, focused on pilates, yoga, and pre & post-natal. There are two pilates classes to choose from: level 1 which combines traditional and contemporary exercises that target all areas of your body, with an emphasis on building a strong core and level 2 which is a fun, lively and energetic full-body workout sure to get your heart rate going. Studio14 is ideal for those of all fitness levels looking to switch up their workout routine in a calming environment with small class sizes to really get the most out of your time. Classes are priced from Dhs160 for one, Dhs750 for a package of five, and there’s an introduction package for Dhs500 for five classes.

Studio14, Al Thanya Street, Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 252 8018. @studio14.ae

KARVE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Redefining the modern-day workout, London’s renowned pilates studio KARVE recently opened in Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue, inviting fitness fanatics to sweat and sculpt with its unique ‘Transformer’ pilates classes. Unlike your typical zen-like pilates studio, KARVE promises a “new style of workout” with pulsating music and dimmed lights. Using custom-designed reformer machines, the 50-minute classes are fun and fast-flowing, focusing on strength training and driving the metabolism through mindful, resistance-based movements. You’ll finish every session with five minutes of mindfulness and breathwork to help you wind down. One-time classes are priced at Dhs160 or packs start from Dhs725 for five classes, Dhs1,500 for 10 classes, and Dhs2,800 for 20 classes.

KARVE, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Daily, 6am to 10pm. @karve.dubai

Images: Social