In need of little pick-me-up?

Whether it’s reconnecting with nature, unwinding after a busy day, or pushing your limits with high-performance workouts, these are the hottest new wellness spots in Dubai right now. From Ayurvedic therapy to the city’s first-ever social wellness club, these are the spots to have on your radar for a much-needed recharge…

PEAQ Social Wellness

PEAQ, Dubai’s first social wellness club, combines fitness, recovery, and community under one roof. Founded by Ali Hassoun, PEAQ aims to provide a calm space away from the city’s fast pace, offering treatments and classes focused on mental and physical wellbeing. The club’s services are structured around three pillars: PEAQ Recovery, PEAQ Social, and PEAQ Zen. Members can try the Megaformer workout, ice baths, contrast therapy, hyperbaric oxygen sessions, and restorative yoga, along with a social space and café for relaxing and connecting between sessions.

PEAQ, Goshi Warehouses City 2, Al Quoz Industrial Area 3. @peaqwellness

HWH Studio, Delano

Burj Al Arab’s stunning HWH Studio has opened its second location in Dubai, now within the luxurious Delano Dubai hotel on Bluewaters Island. Led by renowned yogi Adrienne Everett, this new space is crafted as an oasis of calm, featuring two treatment suites, a fully equipped gym, and cutting-edge wellness innovations. The studio offers a curated selection of classes and treatments to nurture body, mind, and soul, bringing a new level of luxury to wellness in Dubai, inviting guests to experience tranquility and inspiration in equal measure.

HWH Studio, Delano Dubai Hotel, Bluewaters Island. @hwhstudiodubai

Sohum Wellness

Opened this November, Sohum Wellness is a serene sanctuary in the heart of Dubai, blending ancient Ayurvedic practices with a modern approach to wellbeing. Named after the Sanskrit mantra ‘Sohum,’ the space invites guests to slow down and reconnect through Ayurveda, yoga, and sound healing. Founded by Tanya S. Mansotra, this thoughtfully designed retreat offers calming interiors, expert healers and Ayurvedic doctors, tailored treatments, and mindful rituals, plus a plant-based dining experience at TAAMA, where an open-flame and zero-waste philosophy elevate fresh ingredients. Those looking to dive even deeper can join mindful gatherings such as full moon ceremonies, sound journeys, and shamanic breathwork for a moment of real connection with oneself and nature. What’s On recommends the facial therapy treatment using gemstones.

Sohum Wellness, Al Quoz, Daily 7am to 11pm. @sohumwellness.ae

