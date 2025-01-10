A new kind of sanctuary…

From the moment I stepped into Rē, I felt something shift. The pace of the world outside seemed to fall away, replaced by a quiet rhythm that instantly felt restorative. This isn’t your typical wellness club; it’s an art gallery for the soul, a harmonious blend of aesthetics and purpose.

Located in One Central, the new social wellness club Rē feels like a space created to honour both the art and science of wellness. The earthy tones, soft lighting, and curated art pieces aren’t just there to catch the eye – it feels as though every detail has been carefully thought through to evoke calm, welcome, and a sense of being fully present.

More than wellness

At Rē, wellness is holistic. It’s not just about what you do but how you feel while doing it. Whether it’s the refreshing plunge of the rainforest-inspired ice baths, the soothing warmth of the infrared sauna, or the precise guidance of a one-on-one trainer, each offering is crafted with care and intent. This makes Rē much more than a wellness club – it’s a true lifestyle upgrade.

Beyond the physical

Rē’s approach extends far beyond the physical. Their functional diagnostic nutrition program delves into gut health, hormonal balance, and long-term well-being. It’s not about quick fixes but about understanding your body’s unique needs and creating tailored solutions that truly work for you.

When it comes to mental health, Rē offers thoughtfully designed meditation, yoga, and sound healing classes. For those seeking an even more personalised experience, private one-on-one sessions are also available, offering a deeply bespoke approach to mindfulness.

Wellness, your way

Rē also understands that wellness should be personal. Whether you’re looking for a one-off experience like an ice bath or meditation session, a package of classes, or a full membership, there’s something for every kind of wellness journey.

A space that feels like art

Rē’s design is as much a part of the experience as its services. The club feels like stepping into a curated gallery, where every corner is designed to soothe, striking the perfect balance between inspiration and simplicity. The art isn’t just on the walls – it’s in the way the space makes you feel.

Rē, One Central, The Offices 5, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 446 2039. @reonecentral

Images: supplied